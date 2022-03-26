Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Crimson Tide is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = UK£455k ÷ (UK£11m - UK£882k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Crimson Tide has an ROCE of 4.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 8.3%.

See our latest analysis for Crimson Tide

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Crimson Tide compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Crimson Tide.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Crimson Tide doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 11% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Crimson Tide has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 8.1% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Crimson Tide is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 32% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Crimson Tide does have some risks, we noticed 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

