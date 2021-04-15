Crimson Wine Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Crimson Wine Group (OTCPK:CWGL, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $7 per share and the market cap of $162.7 million, Crimson Wine Group stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Crimson Wine Group is shown in the chart below.





Because Crimson Wine Group is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 2.1% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Crimson Wine Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.37, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Crimson Wine Group at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Crimson Wine Group is fair. This is the debt and cash of Crimson Wine Group over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Crimson Wine Group has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $64.9 million and loss of $0.19 a share. Its operating margin is -3.78%, which ranks worse than 80% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Crimson Wine Group at 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Crimson Wine Group over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Crimson Wine Group's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. Crimson Wine Group's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -39%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Crimson Wine Group's ROIC was -0.82, while its WACC came in at 3.40. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Crimson Wine Group is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Crimson Wine Group (OTCPK:CWGL, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. To learn more about Crimson Wine Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

