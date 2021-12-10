‘So Cringy’: Bow Wow Reacts to Angela Simmons’ Late Night Festivities Doing This, Fans Call Out the Rapper

Bow Wow’s comment on his ex Angela Simmons’‘ Dec. 5, Instagram post derailed when fans bashed the rapper.

The situation began after Simmons gave fans an inside view of what she likes to “do for fun.” In the video, the 34-year-old, who is wearing an all-black ensemble, is seen dancing and singing along to three of Beyoncé’s hit songs, including “Dance for You,” “Why Don’t You Love Me” and “Partition.”

Bow Wow reacts to Angela SImmons’ recent video and the star’s fans call out the rapper. Photo:@angelasimmons/Instagram

Although Simmons didn’t disclose her location at what appears to be a lounge, the reality star did, however, leave a seemingly light-hearted caption in addition to the recording. She wrote, “5 am: Angela, what do you do for fun? Lol yoooo, my friends were my audience!! We play too much.” Following Simmons’ upload, fans immediately flooded her comments section.

One of the many remarks on her upload was from her ex, Bow Wow. He responded to the post by writing, “So cringy.” Despite the “Let Me Hold You” lyricist’s comment, the statement’s tone is unclear. Upon viewing Bow Wow’s reaction, many of Simmons’ fans called out the father of two while replying to his comment.

The responses range from social media users referencing the term cringe on his personality and career. At the same time, an individual claimed that the rapper is simply hating on Simmons for having fun.

Bow Wow’s response to Angela Simmon’s dancing video. Photo:@angelasimmons/Instagram

“Not you hatin she just having fun.”

“You the king of cringe so u know.”

“That’s how we feel about your career”

“Why did you write this? You’re gonna hurt her feelings”

Bow Wow and Simmons, who reportedly dated briefly in 2006, appeared to be on friendlier terms in October after the rapper serenaded her on stage at his Millennium Tour show in Atlanta.

In a clip shared on Simmons’ page, Bow Wow was seen on his knees as he rapped the lyrics to his hit single “Shortie Like Mine;” she coincidently also starred in the 2006 music video. Simmons captioned the post, “About last night Great Show ! Great Energy! @shadmoss.”

