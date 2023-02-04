Cripple Creek police officer accused of sexual misconduct may have more victims: Investigators

Feb. 3—A former Cripple Creek police sergeant arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct while on duty and blackmail may have may have more victims than previously believed, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Gazette, Alexander Kenoyer, 36, is accused of continued sexual contact with a woman who was an alleged victim of sex trafficking.

"During the course of the investigation ... agents discovered several explicit images and videos — possibly from the internet — of women who may have been photographed/filmed by Kenoyer without their consent, or who may have been aware they were being photographed/filmed but unaware it was being shared on the internet," the CBI press release said.

CBI encouraged anyone who believes they may have had "inappropriate contact" with Kenoyer while he was still a police officer to call 719-662-2662.

According to the affidavit, Kenoyer's encounter with the current known victim began over text in 2021 and became more sexual into spring of 2022, with the two first meeting to have sex at a local hotel in November 2021.

The affidavit states sexual text messages between the two were intertwined with the woman occasionally asking about her case and for other legal advice. Texts also revealed alleged sexual contact between the two in Kenoyer's office at the Cripple Creek police station and in his police vehicle.

The relationship fell apart because Kenoyer would not leave his wife, according to the affidavit.

An Internal Affairs probe by the police department and CBI into Kenoyer's alleged misconduct was launched in August 2022, according to the initial news release by the police department.

When the woman spoke with the Cripple Creek Police Department that month, she told detectives that she was "being blackmailed by Kenoyer" and that she "had been 'coerced and blackmailed' by Kenoyer into writing a letter to Chief Bright stating they 'supposedly didn't have any sex,'" according to the affidavit.

The detective was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 24 and resigned from the department on Oct. 25., before the end of the internal investigation, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

Kenoyer, 36, posted a $10,000 bond after his arrest on Dec. 20, according to court records.

Kenoyer is facing two counts of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer while on duty and one count of attempt to influence a public servant; all three charges are felonies. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 6.

