Crips gangbanger nabbed in revenge shooting for drill rapper Nas Blixky: federal sources

A Brooklyn gang banger found himself in federal lockup Friday after botching a plan to avenge the near fatal shooting of Brooklyn drill rapper Nas Blixky, federal officials and sources said.

Taj Zeigler, 22, was arrested and ordered detained at Brooklyn Federal Court in connection with a Jan. 28 2022 shooting inside the Ebbets Field apartment complex in Crown Heights, federal officials said.

Zeigler is a member of the 6-Treys, a subset of Crips’ Folk Nation Gangster Disciples, federal prosecutors said.

The longtime gang-banger is accused of knocking on an apartment door with the intention of shooting a rival he believed had shot and wounded Nas Blixky a day before, a federal law enforcement source with knowledge of the case said.

When his rival’s father opened the door, Zeigler fired off several rounds, but hit no one, the source said.

Zeigler sported a surgical mask and had a hoodie covering up most of his face, but federal investigators were able to identify him through his black Marmot-brand puffer jacket and two-toned black and grey sneakers, which he proudly wore in several videos and social media posts.

The feds issued a search warrant on Zeigler’s apartment, which is also in the Ebbets Field complex, federal officials said. Evidence collected from the search, as well as building surveillance video, helped link him to the shooting. No firearm or loaded ammunition were found, sources said.

Zeigler is charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition after video surveillance put him at the shooting. A handful of bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

Drill rapper Nas Blixky, who is also a 6-Trey member, was shot and critically wounded near Montgomery St. and Rogers Ave. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Jan. 27, 2022 police said.

Before the shooting, the rapper, whose real name is Nasir Fisher, got into a round of social media trash talk with his rivals, his family told the Daily News.

Cops recovered surveillance footage of the gunman who shot Nas Blixky, but no one has been arrested for the shooting, police said.

Nas Blixky was shot in the back and leg and was left in bad shape, but he survived. Social media buzz following the shooting reported that he had died.

It’s not clear if the person Zeigler targeted was the one who shot Nas Blixky, a source with knowledge of the case said.

A call to Zeigler’s attorney, Christopher Wright, was not immediately returned.

Fisher’s family told The News that the rapper plans to stop recording tracks about guns, violence and threatening his rival emcees. The word “blixky” is slang for gun.

A similarly-named rapper, Nick Blixky, 21, whose real name was Nickalaus Thomson, was fatally shot in the same neighborhood in May 2020, while another rapper, Lu Blixky, 22, whose real name was Luis Caballero, was killed in 2020 in Brownsville.

“The rapper Nas Blixky is dead. The stage name is gone,” Fisher’s step-father, who wished not to be named, told The News. “Many people want him dead. I told him he’s better than that. You want him dead? He’s dead. He’ll be back with better music and better lyrics.”

Cops ask anyone with information about the Nas Blixky shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.