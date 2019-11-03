Cripto InterCambio offers ease of access in Latin America

Cripto InterCambio is an instant exchange service that streamlines cryptocurrency trading for more than 100 digital coins.

The Chile-based start-up looks to provide end-users with a service that is not only simple and fast but also fee-free.

Cripto InterCambio claims the service gives easy access to cryptocurrencies in Latin America by adding a layer of safety and convenience to crypto exchanges.

How Cripto InterCambio works

Cripto InterCambio helps users exchange cryptocurrencies at the best rates in the market. The platform has a user-friendly interface that enables all cryptocurrency owners to make transactions, regardless of their familiarity with technology.

The process seems to be fast and straightforward. You start with transferring funds from your wallet to the Cripto InterCambio platform and select the cryptocurrency you’re looking to buy. The platform then searches for the best available rate on the market and processes the exchange.

Once the transaction is completed, Cripto InterCambio automatically delivers the funds to your wallet. The service supports over 100 cryptocurrencies. Besides Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), the platform allows users to trade some of the most popular digital assets in Latin America, such as Ripple (XRP), EOS (EOS), Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DASH), Stellar (XLM), and Tron (TRX).

Critpo InterCambio has a noncustodial policy in place and doesn’t hold users’ funds. This means that users remain in complete control of their money. At the same time, it also implies that users already have a dedicated wallet where they can deposit their chosen cryptocurrencies.

Ensuring anonymity with no registration

One of the features that makes Cripto InterCambio appealing to users is its no-registration policy. Cryptocurrency traders can use the platform in complete anonymity as they don’t have to register with email addresses, IDs, or other data that permits identification.

According to the developers at Cripto InterCambio, users don’t have to sacrifice security for extra privacy. The platform allows traders to monitor and track each transaction during every stage of the process.

This feature is especially appealing in countries where governments impose capital controls and people have restricted access to their savings. A platform like Cripto InterCambio helps cryptocurrency owners to make transactions and move and store value outside their unstable economy.

A platform that supports start-ups

Cripto InterCambio isn’t just looking to make access to cryptocurrencies in Latin America easier. The community of developers behind the project is also ready to provide support to all crypto and blockchain-based start-ups in the region.

The platform has developed a series of relationships with most of the cryptocurrency exchanges operating in Latin America. This approach enables end-users to exchange cryptocurrency at the best possible rates at any given time. It’s a cost-effective way of remaining in control of your funds.

Start-ups that work with Cripto InterCambio can benefit from more than just the best rates on the market. Companies can also remain anonymous on the network and, at the same time, get support from the team of blockchain developers behind InterCambio.

Cryptocurrency adoption is high in Latin America

Latin America is the perfect market for blockchain-based start-ups. Three of the top five countries by cryptocurrency adoption are located in this region. According to a Statista report, Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina register the highest usage of cryptocurrencies worldwide after Turkey.

Brazil has an 18% cryptocurrency adoption rate, while Colombia and Argentina tie at 16%. Mexico and Chile find themselves in leading positions as well, ranking sixth and seventh in the same report, at 12% and 11% respectively.

When it comes to cryptocurrency usage, citizens in countries in Latin America seem to be powering ahead over giants like China, Russia, or even Germany (all nations that have taken blockchain technology seriously).

Fintech continues to grow in the region

Latin America has developed the perfect environment for the growth of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Contrary to popular opinion, this isn’t all caused by weak economies or national currencies that continue to lose their strength against the dollar.