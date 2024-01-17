Crisfield High student faces charges of threatening mass violence, arson

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Crisfield High School student Wednesday at their home on recommended charges of threatening mass violence and threatening arson.

Here's what we know about the case so far.

School Resource Officer received reports of gun on school bus

On Jan. 16, 2024, at about 7:20 a.m., a Crisfield Academy and High School official informed the School Resource Deputy assigned to the school of a potentially dangerous situation. The official had received several student reports of a specific student threatening violence and allegedly in possession of a gun on the school bus.

The School Resource Officer and school officials immediately tried to locate the student suspect and quickly determined that the suspect was not on the school campus. The School Resource Officer activated the assistance of the SCSO Criminal Investigation Division and began to identify and interview potential witnesses.

SCSO detectives arrived and took over the investigation. After collecting information at Crisfield High, detectives located the suspect student in the company of a parent at their home. Investigators gathered sufficient evidence at the school and the student’s home to arrest the juvenile student on the recommended charges.

Deputies transported the student to the Sheriff’s Office for processing and referral to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Criminal charges recommended to department are threat of mass violence and threat of arson. Requests to hold the accused juvenile was denied, and the accused has been released back into the custody of a parent.

Student was previously referred for charges in October 2019 case

Investigators were not able to develop evidence suggesting that this student had a weapon on school property during these events. It is, however, recorded that this same suspect student was referred to the department in October of 2019 on charges of carry a dangerous weapon on school property, carry a handgun on the person, disturb a school operation, and resisting arrest.

Any questions regarding this incident should be directed to Deputy First Class Boone Tunney at the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, 410-651-9225.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Crisfield High student faces charge of threatening mass violence, more