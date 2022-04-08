Crisfield man under investigation in Maryland and Pennsylvania faces rape, assault charges

Investigators arrested a Crisfield man Thursday on criminal charges in Pennsylvania and Maryland connected to accusations he assaulted and raped a family member.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation in July 2021 after a woman reported a relative, 63-year-old Joseph Salvatore Ciociola, had been sexually abusing her for several years.

The woman told investigators the assaults began as early as 1998 when she was 6 years old, progressing "in frequency and severity to the point of rape," according to the sheriff's office. Most of the activity took place at a home where Cicociola and the woman lived together in Wayne, Pennsylvania, falling under Radnor Township.

In April 2021, the woman moved to Crisfield, where Ciociola "kept her in a very controlled, fearful, and abusive environment," the sheriff's office said. The woman stayed in that home until police and family intervened.

The Radnor Township Police Department also began an investigation into accusations in their jurisdiction, and a joint criminal investigation with the Somerset County Sheriff's Office proceeded.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office and Radnor Township Police Department arrested Ciociola Thursday morning in Crisfield. The sheriff's office also executed a search and seizure warrant, seizing computers and other electronic devices believed to contain evidence.

Court records show Ciociola faces the following charges in Pennsylvania:

10 counts of rape of a person less than 13 years of age

10 counts of statutory sexual assault

10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 13 years of age

10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age

10 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age

10 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age

One count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age

10 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age

One count of endangering the welfare of children

One count of corruption of minors

Two counts of photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts involving a child

Unlawful contact with a minor - sexual offenses

The sheriff's office said Ciociola was charged in Maryland with violation of a protective order, possession of a firearm in violation of a protective order, second-degree assault, third- and fourth-degree sex offense and perverted practice.

He is being held without bond in the Somerset County Detention Center on the Maryland charges and a Pennsylvania fugitive warrant.

