Crisfield woman dies, two children injured in three-vehicle Somerset County crash

A Crisfield woman has died from injuries sustained in a Monday crash in Westover. Here's what we know happened in the crash.

Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack responded shortly before 11 a.m. Monday to Route 413 near Tawes Campus Drive in Westover for the report of a crash involving a Freightliner, a Chevy pickup and a Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Nissan, Christina Renee Coulbourne, 29, of Crisfield was pronounced dead by medical personal at TidhalHealth. Two children in the backseat of the Nissan, and the driver of Freightliner, Rod Mark Shilow Jr., 28, of Pasadena, Maryland, were also transported to TidalHealth for treatment of injuries. No injuries reported from the occupants in the pickup.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Freightliner was traveling south on Route 413 as the Chevy pickup and the Nissan Rogue were traveling north. The Freightliner crossed over the yellow center line into the northbound lane before crashing with the Chevy and Nissan, according to police.

Charges are pending the result of the ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Crisfield woman dies, two children injured in Somerset County crash