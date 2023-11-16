Crisis Center of Tampa Bay operates support line for veterans in Florida
When people are going through a tough situation, talking with someone who understands can truly make all the difference. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay operates the Florida Veterans Support Line 1-844-MyFLVet (693-5838). It lets veterans connect with other veterans about everything from emotional support to community resources. “I tell the story about the first call I took that was a suicide-related call,” said Jamie McPherson. He is a local Marine Corps veteran and the supervisor for the Florida Veterans Support Line Program.