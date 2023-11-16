Crisis Center of Tampa Bay operates support line for veterans in Florida

TechCrunch

Ballistic Ventures, a venture capital firm dedicated to funding and incubating cybersecurity startups, is looking to raise as much as $300 million for a new fund, according to a regulatory filing. The San Francisco-based VC firm Wednesday filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise $300 million for its second fund — over a year after launching its first fund of the same amount in May 2022. Aimed at early-stage cybersecurity and cyber-related startups, Ballistic Ventures is co-founded by Kleiner Perkins' general partner Ted Schlein, along with Barmak Meftah, Jake Seid and Roger Thornton as the three other general partners, and Mandiant founder Kevin Mandia as its strategic partner.