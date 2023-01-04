'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion' is magical: review

Square Enix/TNS
Ebenezer Samuel, New York Daily News
·4 min read

It’s been 16 years since Square Enix first released "Final Fantasy: Crisis Core" on the PlayStation Portable console, and in that time gaming has changed plenty. An era ago, portable games and major-console games could be different experiences. Not anymore.

That’s especially important to me because the game’s rerelease, "Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion," offers me a new chance to appreciate a title I didn’t properly love all those years ago. Square is in the midst of a "Final Fantasy VII" resurrection, headed by "FF VII Remake" in 2021, and another episode of that due out (hopefully) late this year. And "Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion" is the latest entry into the "FF VII" comeback.

It’s also a game with a spirit all its own. "Crisis Core" follows the story of Zack Fair, another spiky-headed protagonist, but one wholly different from the more well-known Cloud of "FF VII" fame. Fair makes a brief appearance in the original "FF VII," sacrificing himself so Cloud can escape. And in "Crisis Core," he finally gets his story told.

It’s this story that draws you to the game – and it shines when given the big-screen remake treatment. That’s partly because of Zack’s story, and partly because of the backstory of what you already know from "Final Fantasy VII." Where Cloud is brooding and isolationist, Zack, who becomes a soldier in Shinra and winds up fighting alongside more venerable heroes likes Angeal and the eventually-infamous Sephiroth, is impressionable, excitable, quippy. From beginning to end of the game, he seems built to juxtapose Cloud, and you can’t help but embrace him in a different way.

You quickly invest in his story, too, and the tale doesn’t just develop him. You get a strong look at Sephiroth in a new way, especially as the tale develops and Zack finds himself teaming with the eventual villain to hunt down his mentor.

This was a good tale nearly two decades ago, but it’s even better now. Square overhauls all the visuals, and you see it in the details of both Sephiroth and Zack’s hair, and the texture of the material on Zack’s Shinra uniform. Those visuals extend to several extremely detailed locations, many of which we’ll see again when "Remake Part II" arrives. Add in stellar voice acting, and the tale comes to life in a way that it never did on my tiny PSP screen. It all makes Sephiroth’s tale terrifically saddening; it was hard for this not to hold my attention.

You’re playing this game for that fantastic story, but the gameplay holds up its end of the bargain too. Where the original "FF VII"’s turn-based mechanics feel dated today, "Crisis Core" always had a more modern approach to combat. It was essentially about hack-and-slash action in self-contained battles you’d expect from "Final Fantasy."

The twist though: the DMW, or Digital Mind Wave, which was essentially a constantly playing game of slots. When things aligned in battle, Zack was given special in-combat bonuses (imagine spending no-MP cost for a time), or granted chances to summon or pull off limit moves. It leads to frenetically paced combat that challenges you to target key enemies, remember their weaknesses, and take advantage of your bonuses. There’s no button-mashing here: Use the advantages you have when you have them or you’ll get flattened. Other standard gameplay conventions, such as materia and equipment, give you more to dive into and explore as well.

Just two relics hold back the excellent gameplay. First, is a holdover from the game’s portable days: You have a looooottt of ultra-short sidequests in this game. That makes sense since this was originally built for on-the-go gaming: Ultra-quick missions mean lots of bite-sized gameplay. You just wish Square tied these missions into the story better; as built, they feel like filler content, absent much of the voice acting and brilliant cutscene of the main story.

The other issue: The overwhelming amount of random battles (many in those sidequests). Most modern JRPGs offer some options to avoid these battles; here, you’ll have to take them on.

By and large though, they’re worth undertaking simply because the story and presentation are so magical. This isn’t just a PSP game any longer. It’s a key piece of FF VII lore, and it finally gets its proper due now.

4 out of 5 stars

Reviewed on Sony PlayStation 5. Available on PlayStation platforms, Xbox platforms, Nintendo Switch, PC

Recommended Stories

  • Freebie alert: Amazon is giving away 10 video games (worth over $100) to all Prime members

    Need something new to play? Then check out these gratis titles from Amazon Prime Gaming, including games like Dishonored 2 and King of Fighters 2003.

  • The Witcher 3: Dos and Don’ts For Fighting Werewolves

    As a professional monster slayer, Geralt has a wide variety of creatures, spirits, and other monstrous manifestations to cut through. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt tasks both Geralt and Ciri with fighting werewolves from time to time and it’s not always the easiest of contracts. With a potent regeneration ability, fast movement, and deadly strikes, werewolves require you to come prepared and think quickly during a skirmish.

  • The Year Ahead in Handheld Gaming

    Andrew Liszewski has been covering and reviewing gadgets—everything from headphones, to e-readers, to drones—for over 16 years, but his favorite topic and pastime is handheld gaming. If you’ve got a tip, a story idea, or a pitch, you can reach him at andrewl@gizmodo.com.

  • The most anticipated video games of 2023

    Charge your controllers!

  • Final Fantasy’s Square Enix stays committed to blockchain despite backlash

    Yosuke Matsuda, the president of Square Enix, has reaffirmed the gaming company’s commitment to blockchain technology.

  • Time to Buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Before Potential Microsoft (MSFT) Acquisition?

    With or without the merger, Activision Blizzard is starting to look like a sound investment for 2023 with earnings estimate revisions on the rise.

  • Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast Cancels Video Game Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Hasbro Inc.’s Wizards of the Coast, best known for the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop games, has cancelled at least five video game projects as it scales back its ambitions in the industry. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerWizards of the Coast is still “committed to using digital games,” a spokesman said in a statement to Bloomb

  • It's like the Power Glove, but for VR

    Nintendo’s Power Glove was, to quote one of the 80s’ finest films, “so bad.” The NES peripheral transfixed a generation of youngsters, only to later realize that the “bad” in this instance should perhaps have been taken a bit more literally. Nintendo ultimately sold one million of the things, but the technology just wasn’t there, and the dream controlling gameplay with a robo-glove appeared to have died along with it.

  • Video game workers form Microsoft's first US labor union

    A group of video game testers has formed Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S., which will also be the largest in the video game industry. The Communications Workers of America said Tuesday that a majority of about 300 quality-assurance workers at Microsoft video game subsidiary ZeniMax Studios has voted to join the union. Microsoft already told the CWA it would accept the formation of the union at its Maryland-based video game subsidiary, fulfilling a promise it made to try to build public support for its $68.7 billion acquisition of another big game company, Activision Blizzard.

  • Microsoft video game workers form company's first US union

    Employees at a Maryland-based Microsoft video game studio have given the company its biggest test yet of its hands-off union stance — and won. Microsoft now has the largest union in the video game industry.

  • Final Fantasy Parent Square Enix Is Bullish on Blockchain Gaming in 2023

    The Tokyo-based video game giant is already developing multiple blockchain games, highlighting an area of growth amid a brutal crypto winter.