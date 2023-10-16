'A crisis': Domestic violence deaths rise in Wisconsin, but funding for victims plummets

Domestic violence keeps taking the lives of Wisconsinites at record levels while funding to help victims is drying up, pushing the state to a crisis point, a new report shows.

Wisconsin broke the record for domestic violence deaths again in 2022 with 96 lives lost, according to the annual statewide homicide report released Monday by End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin.

This is the highest total since the advocacy organization began releasing the data in 2000 and a 20% increase from last year's total of 80 people.

"People are dead and more people will die, and we have an opportunity to do something different," said Monique Minkens, End Abuse's executive director.

The rising death toll comes as organizations across the state confront a 70% drop in federal funding that helps keep shelters open, hotlines staffed and advocates available to assist victims and their families with safety planning, securing basic needs and more.

“I think we’re facing a crisis like no other that I've seen in my time in this field," said Carmen Pitre, president and chief executive of Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee.

End Abuse and other partners are pushing local lawmakers to fund those programs in the short term using a small fraction of the state's estimated $4.1 billion surplus.

Here's what you need to know about lethal domestic violence in Wisconsin, the funding crisis for providers and what advocates say is needed to fix it:

Domestic violence resulted in 96 deaths in Wisconsin

Ninety-six people died in domestic violence incidents last year in the state.

Sixty-eight people were killed in domestic violence homicides, while 18 perpetrators died by suicide, according to the report.

Three perpetrators died by suicide during a law enforcement response, three were killed by law enforcement and three homicides were deemed self-defense. The report also includes the death of one perpetrator who died by suicide after an attempted homicide.

Victims were all ages, from all parts of the state

Homicides occurred in 25 of Wisconsin's 72 counties with a nearly even split between rural and urban areas.

Victims' ages ranged from 20 months to 92 years, with an average age of 37. About 48% of the victims were white, while about 45% were Black. The report cites research showing women of color are over-represented compared to their share of the population, in part because of structural racial inequalities in housing, income and access to safety resources.

Perpetrators of domestic violence homicide incidents were overwhelmingly male. They ranged in age from 17 to 79 years old, with an average of 40.

Shootings make up the majority of homicides

Firearms remain the most common weapon used in domestic violence homicides and made up a larger share of deaths than in past years.

In 2022, guns were used in 88.5% of fatal domestic violence incidents compared with 67% of incidents in 2021.

Domestic violence assaults using a gun are 12 times more likely to result in death than those using other weapons or bodily force, the report notes.

Wisconsin will see a 70% cut in federal funding to domestic violence and sexual assault services

The state Department of Justice's Office of Crime Victim Services estimates $13.5 million in grant funding will be available to local providers in Wisconsin over the next three years.

That's a sharp decline from the last funding cycle, $44.5 million over five years.

The funding flows to states from the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) which has steadily declined in resources since 2018. The pot of money comes from fines and penalties collected in federal criminal court cases.

Congress did address the funding formula in so-called "VOCA Fix" legislation in 2021 but advocates say it will take years to replenish the fund.

Wisconsin expects to go from funding 135 programs to 52, set cap on funding

Across Wisconsin, 135 programs use VOCA funding. The Office of Crime Victim Services estimates when the cuts take effect next year, it will only be able to fund 52, according to Jenna Gormal, End Abuse's public policy director.

In addition, the state is going to cap VOCA funding at $250,000 for each organization, Gormal said.

In Wisconsin, 89 programs serving domestic violence and sexual assault survivors receive VOCA funding and more than half received more than $250,000, she said.

"If they're relying on VOCA funding, those are closures," Gormal said. "That's not just programs shutting down, that's whole entire organizations absolutely obliterated. It's going to be devastating."

Wisconsin kept state grant funding the same while opening up the process to more applicants

Another change in recent years was how the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families awarded grants from another pot of funding to local providers.

Historically, mainstream domestic violence programs reliably received funding from the department without competing, allowing them to budget and plan for the money. But that meant newer, often culturally specific programs, did not have access to this funding.

Then, the department switched to a competitive process, meaning all programs could apply for this funding. However, the total grant amount remained the same so more agencies are applying for the same pool of money.

Gov. Evers proposed more state funding in the budget process, but a Republican-controlled committee rejected it

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, proposed spending $20.2 million annually in domestic violence services in his 2023-2024 budget, an increase from $12.4 million annually.

He also proposed an additional $14 million annually to continue the Living Independently Through Financial Empowerment (LIFE) program. The pilot project used federal pandemic relief funds and provided temporary assistance totaling $3,500 over three months for domestic violence victims.

The state Legislature's Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee stripped those provisions out of the budget and left funding at $12.4 million annually.

Advocates plan Legislative Day of Action Oct. 25

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault and other partners will have a day of action Oct. 25 calling for state lawmakers to take up model legislation to fund programs statewide and bridge the gap in federal funding.

They are asking residents to call their state representatives, share how domestic violence has affected them and urge lawmakers to support the funding.

"What are our values as the state of Wisconsin? Is it to support survivors of violence or not?" Gormal said. "Do we care? We have an opportunity right now to say that we do care and we see this as a community issue."

Make your voice heard. Find and contact your representatives.

Research shows what happens when shelters and resources do not exist

End Abuse's annual report cites survey data showing that 90% of survivors reported knowing more about safety planning after receiving services and 85% knew more about community resources.

It also referenced a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that estimated Wisconsin domestic violence service providers prevent about 85,000 missed days of work a year.

Past national research has shown that after the first shelters opened, rates of women killing men declined as women sought help and left abusive relationships.

If nothing changes, Pitre said, homicides will continue to rise.

"I think we’re going to see more men dying, more women dying and everything that’s bad is going to be worse," she said.

Where to find help

Domestic violence advocates can help with safety planning. Calls to advocates are confidential and do not involve law enforcement.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at 414-933-2722.

We Are Here Milwaukee provides information on culturally specific organizations at weareheremke.org.

The Women’s Center in Waukesha has a 24-hour hotline at 262-542-3828.

The Asha Project, which provides culturally specific services for African American women and others in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 414-252-0075.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at 414-389-6510.

The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center offers culturally sensitive, trauma-informed services for those who have experienced domestic or sexual violence and can be reached at 414-383-9526.

Our Peaceful Home, which serves Muslim families and is a program of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, operates a crisis line at 414-727-1090.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and Southeast Asian community, has advocates available at 414-930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin has a statewide directory of resources at endabusewi.org/get-help.

