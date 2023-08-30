'We are in a crisis': Fayetteville City Council disturbed by violent juvenile crimes

After a violent weekend in Fayetteville, City Council members questioned how the community could prevent further shootings following a presentation by Police Chief Kemberle Braden at the council's meeting Monday.

Although total crime is down by almost 12.4% this year from 2022, Braden said, he noted a marked increase in crimes committed by the city's youth, with at least 460 juveniles involved in crimes from January to June.

“Kids who aren’t even old enough to drive, don’t have a license, don’t even have a learner’s permit, fleeing from the police,” he said. “This is the criminal behavior that we have to change, especially with our young juveniles.”

During that time period, two juveniles were charged with murder, eight were charged with attempted murder, 25 were charged with assaults inflicting serious injury, 11 were charged with shooting into occupied property and 11 were charged with speeding to elude arrest, Braden said, sighing as he read the numbers aloud to City Council.

The Fayetteville City Council heard from Police Chief Kem Braden on Monday about recent upticks in juvenile crime.

Councilwoman Shakeyla Ingram said she was particularly disturbed by the high rates of juvenile crime.

“I think these numbers give me the most heartache,” she said.

Braden told council members his team would soon be presenting the council with several new prospective programs to tackle the violence, including a proposed curfew for juveniles.

“I’ve seen things over the past three weeks that I’ve never seen before,” he said grimly.

Councilwoman Kathy Jensen said that addressing the issue should not simply fall on the shoulders of the Police Department and the City Council.

“We are in a crisis, and we are not gonna get out of this crisis by ourselves,” she said. “We have got to get the county involved, we have to get the school system involved and we have to get the hospitals involved.”

While some council members proposed holding parents more accountable for their children’s behavior, Councilman Mario Benavente warned his colleagues against targeting parents in future policy decisions.

“Just blaming the parents is easy, but if they’re struggling to keep a job, to keep a house over their kids, (if) they don’t have adequate childcare, of course, they’re going to have a hard time holding on to their children,” he said.

Driving while Black

One tense point of discussion arose Monday night on the topic of traffic stops by police officers. According to Braden’s presentation, 14,530 Black drivers were stopped from January to June and 7,294 white drivers stopped during that same period — nearly twice as many Black drivers compared to white drivers.

Benavente said he was concerned by the data, pointing to the “Driving while Black” controversy that has plagued the Fayetteville Police Department for more than a decade after numbers showed Black drivers had their vehicles searched during traffic stops at a much higher rate than white drivers.

Braden’s presentation showed that the results of searches of Black and white drivers had similar outcomes — 54.8% of searches of Black drivers turned up drugs, while 52.09% of searches of white drivers discovered drugs, and 22.59% of searches of Black drivers led to guns being found, whereas 13.17% of searches of white drivers uncovered guns.

“We’re seeing that the numbers are just as disparate now,” Benavente said. “Chief, how do we justify the disparity in searching one group when the results are clearly just about the same?”

Our investigation: 'Driving While Black': Have Fayetteville police officers gone back to old ways?

Braden replied that the reasoning for the searches was based on what officers observed during the stop.

“One hundred percent of the time, probable cause exists for those searches,” he said.

City Manager Doug Hewett told Benavente that the city remained “vigilant” to ensure the issue of Black drivers being stopped and searched at a higher rate did not arise again.

“That is something that we are watching,” Hewett said. “We’re not going back to that.”

