Crisis Intervention Center restores violence survivors' lives

The Donald W. Reynolds Crisis Intervention Center is open to anyone fleeing a domestic violence situation, survivors of sexual assault, sexual violence, intimate partner violence or any type of violence. In 2021, the center provided services for more than 700 primary victims and their families.

Their mission is to "end domestic violence and sexual assault through services, education, and prevention programs which empower men, women, and their children to live free of fear and harm within their own families and the community."

This Saturday, the center will host a volunteer fair event in which those interested in volunteering can come by for a tour, ask questions and learn about duties of their Sexual Assault Response Advocate volunteers.

Outside view of the Crisis Intervention Center

Sexual assault services at the center include after-care case management, therapy, and support groups. Emergency shelter, relocation assistance and referrals to community partners are also available.

"We are here to help in the journey from victim to survivor" is one of their mottos.

Vincent Mendoza serves the Fort Smith Public Schools as the center's Prevention Education Coordinator. He visits the area's high schools to teach classes on teen dating violence, suicide prevention, sexual abuse prevention, red flags and more.

"We talk about domestic violence, how you can help, which is another big part of the curriculum," he said. "So teaching teens and adults how they can help other people and first and foremost to start off by believing victims."

Vincent Mendoza smiles at a United Way event with the Crisis Intervention Center

Through the pandemic, the program adjusted to fit protocols, but Mendoza still saw hundreds of students per semester and got to know them by the time they graduated.

"It's important considering that sexual assault rates go up really high in college environments, military and work sectors," he said.

Every year Mendoza goes through training with books on Safe Dates and Agent of Change. He's able to shape the curriculum in a way that works for his teaching style so students can understand.

These curriculums are approved by the Center for Disease Control and the Arkansas Department of Education. Part of Mendoza's classes is to have students complete a pre and post test to evaluate their knowledge on the subjects. These are submitted to the CDC.

Mendoza said this is something he believes in that does work because he's seen it firsthand.

"It's super rewarding having students see you at Walmart or the gym and still thank you," he said.

"You can't be relatable in a suit and tie" Mendoza says, so he gives his presentations in a Crisis Center shirt and shorts.

He can also teach classes in Spanish with certain English as a Second Language students.

"It's sad because knowing that these babies are getting abused... it's hard sometimes especially when you hear the types of abuse that they've endured," Mendoza said. "But you have to stay professional in my opinion, not show too much emotion because they want you to be strong for them."

Mendoza is a mandated reporter, but he can't assist individuals under the age of 18. In his three years at the Crisis Center, he has filed around 20 child abuse reports with the Department of Health Services.

Unfortunately, Mendoza is the only male worker aside from the security guards at the center. He believes women should know that they can interact with men and have a male case manager or therapist.

"A lot of our curriculums are based on statistics and when the statistics say that men are doing most of the abuse.. we can't have women fear all men," he said.

Staff at the Crisis Center wear denim in support of the survivor who had her case thrown out after a judge in Italy ruled that she would have had to help her rapist take off her tight jeans, making the sex consensual.

Belinda Adams, the sexual assault services coordinator, started at the center as a sexual assault service advocate. These advocates live and work in the shelter 50 hours a week. They call the sheriff for those who want to report, schedule intakes and other appointments and call the SARAs to come in for survivor support during rape kits.

"But the advocate really sets the tone for the entire shelter," Adams said. "The advocate helps mom calm down a kid that's throwing a fit. They also make sure that everyone's doing their part, cleaning up after themselves. She also takes all 24/7 national hotline calls for domestic violence, sexual assault, suicide."

The safe shelter at the center is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide a domestic violence survivor with: safe shelter, safety planning, one-on-one case management services, legal advocacy accessibility, children’s advocacy and transitional housing services.

Fort Smith Police Officers cook for the women and children staying at the Crisis Intervention Center.

Asherlee Marshall, a shelter volunteer, goes over extensive safety planning with survivors who come in for help at the center. She assesses all of the survivor's situations by asking if they have a safe place to sleep, if their perpetrator knows where they live, if they have an emergency plan, if they have an emergency contact and more.

"I want to make sure they understand that that's important and when you're going through that traumatic experience, you're not thinking about that," she said. "I like to point out, if (they're) going home, no dark parking lots, don't be on your phone. And if you are on your phone, call someone, put it on speaker as you walk to the car.”

The safe shelter also attends to physical needs providing all essential health and beauty aid products, meals, laundry facilities, transportation, etc. The shelter can accommodate up to 32 women and their children at full capacity.

"I'm there for the awesome, emotional support side of it," Adams said. "SARAs are the human being helpers. This is probably the most traumatic moment of a woman's life. And a SARA's there to keep her intact and support her."

When a shelter volunteer is on on-call, they can expect a call anytime from the center sexual assault services advocate. The advocate will also call a sexual assault nurse examiner or a forensic nurse in to perform a rape kit.

Beloved bundles donated by Project beloved, an organization dedicated to making survivors feel cared for after their rape kit with a new set of clothes, toiletries and other items.

Sarah Thompson, an assault examiner, has been at the Fort Smith Crisis Intervention Center for 10 years. She has been trained in trauma-informed care to ask questions that give the power back to survivors instead of putting blame on them. In terms of legal service, nurses can go to court with survivors if requested. They go through rigorous training for this as well as how to collect evidence so it will uphold in court.

"I love being a forensic nurse, I’m blessed that I have other nurses there with me, it’s hard," Thompson said. "We see people on the worst day of their life but we’re there to help them on the worst day of their life. As soon as they’re done, they go see an advocate who is there for them and so they’re never alone."

She noted that Fort Smith has the best forensic nurses, in her opinion. The more awareness about the center, the better for those facing violence or know of anyone who is she said.

On May 3 the center will provide three new support groups: a primary victims sexual assault group, secondary victims of sexual assault and adult survivors of childhood sexual assault. Call (479) 782-1821 extension 1005 for registration details.

