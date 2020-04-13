In Crisis Management, Why the Future Is as Important as the Here and Now

Click here to read the full article.

As the impact of the coronavirus outbreak continues to run its course, business leaders are being forced to adopt new modalities of leadership that require often untested skillsets. Operating in a “crisis response” mode also spotlights the need to maintain operational strategies endemic to any successful business.

As part of a series of stories on crisis management, WWD shares the best practices of retail and brand consultants, analysts, c-level leaders and other industry stakeholders in managing the negative impact of the COVID-19 disruption.

Fast thinking in times of change

When asked what retail and brand leaders need to do in times of crisis such as now, Darrin Giglio, chief executive officer and chief investigator of North American Investigations, said instilling confidence and thinking fast can be beneficial.

“A firm and its employees greatly improve their chances of enduring the crisis if leadership believes they will,” Giglio told WWD. “You’ve got to convey confidence when addressing employees in this situation but at the same time, you need to be honest. This isn’t a time to be painting a picture of rainbows and unicorns or it damages your credibility.”

With “fast thinking,” Giglio said being decisive is crucial during a crisis. “Make choices quickly and implement a plan,” he said. “During the current crisis, sitting around debating courses of action probably got a lot of people sick. The firms who began social distancing and remote work the earliest are in the best position from a health perspective.”

Paula Cizek, chief research officer at NOBL, which is an organizational design firm that helps companies navigate cultural transformations, said it is important for c-level executives to acknowledge that “change is loss.”

“Teams are facing a lot of uncertainty and change in a very short period,” she told WWD. “Even positive changes [like getting to work from home with your dog] involve some feelings of loss. Take time to check in with your direct reports on a one-on-one basis to help them work through it.”

Cizek also suggested engaging in some visualization. “Think about what you want your organization to look like, post-COVID,” she explained. “Right now, leaders are being forced to triage situations while teams have to adjust to remote work, reduced hours or even layoffs. But once the initial frenzy of activity has died down, it’s critical for leaders to think long-term: three or six months from now, what will look different? How can you use this time to leapfrog your competition?”

Communicate clearly, meet deadlines

Michelle Bogan, founder and chief executive officer of Equity for Women, said in the current environment, leaders need to “create a sense of calm and clarity that their employees can hold onto.” That requires also acknowledging that this is “an unprecedented environment to operate in, and any decisions made will be in line with the values of the business and with compassion for employees and customers.”

“Communicate clearly and often about what is happening and why,” Bogan told WWD. “Be clear about what is temporary and how quickly you will re-evaluate the steps you are taking. Don’t make promises about things you cannot deliver but do show employees you are in it with them, side by side, and are doing everything you can to weather this challenge and keep as many people taken care of as possible. Demonstrate radical humanity.”

Nick Kaplan, president and cofounder of Fashion to Figure, said in times of crisis and duress, communication holds everything together — internally with employees, and externally with business partners. “All of your partners want, and need, to know your strategy, and how they fit in it,” Kaplan told WWD. “As a fashion brand that has built an ecosystem comprised of corporate and field team members, manufacturers, service providers and customers, they are all counting on you to be there in the end. Letting them know your plan to evolve through the moment, their role in executing your plan, how they measure progress and what the end result will look like is critical. As a leader who is driving strategy and decision-making, there is no such thing as over-communicating.”

Aside from clear communication, having patience as a leader can help during a crisis. Doreen Hatcher, president and ceo of Haoma, which is a plant-based, sustainable, unisex and prestige skin-care brand, said as an organization, “we have been striving to stay connected and foster understanding and patience with each other as we deal with this new normal.”