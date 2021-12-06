'Crisis' at Metro Corrections? ACLU calls for action after 3 deaths within one week

Three persons have died in Louisville Metro Corrections custody within a week, the result of "inhumane" and "untenable" conditions at the jail, the ACLU of Kentucky said Monday morning.

“Our question for Mayor Fischer, corrections officials, Louisville Metro Council and actors in Louisville’s criminal legal system is, what will you do today to address this crisis?” Amber Duke, the ACLU of Kentucky’s deputy director, said at a press conference.

The first death occurred Nov. 29 after Kenneth Hall, 59, was found unresponsive in a housing unit, according to the coroner and jail officials. Four days later Rickitta Smith, 34, was also found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Then on Saturday, the jail said a 48-year-old woman had died by suicide.

The woman's name was being withheld pending notification of the family, according to Steve Durham, assistant director of the department.

The causes of death for Hall and Smith are pending, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Carla Wallace with Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice said city officials bear the responsibility of these deaths by allowing the jail to be overcrowded and understaffed.

“The deaths of the people are on Mayor Fischer’s hands," she said.

A spokeswoman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment on Monday morning.

Duke said the ACLU had gathered community organizations, advocates, bail reform groups, attorneys and others Sunday to discuss “untenable” and “inhumane” conditions leading to the deaths.

They are seeking “immediate actions that are needed to prevent any more loss of life in that facility,” Duke said, adding the coalition also wants to ensure the safety of jail staff.

Daniel Johnson, president of FOP Lodge 77, which represents Louisville's Corrections workers, said it would like to see 10 staff covering a floor but last week, the fourth floor had only two officers with 450 inmates.

The jail was not over capacity, according to the latest report published by the jail on Nov. 3. At that time, there were just under 1,500 inmates — the total design capacity of the jail is about 1,800.

Judi Jennings, a coordinator with Louisville Family Justice Advocates, which supports those with incarcerated loved ones, said the Louisville Metro Criminal Justice Commission and the city’s Jail Policy Committee also need to take responsibility.

Jennings said she and others at the ACLU’s morning press conference understand Metro Corrections cannot control whom police arrest.

“But they are responsible for the health and well-being of everyone in that jail,” Jennings said. “And they have failed, and we need to hold them accountable.”

