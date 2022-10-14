Crisis negotiators aid Mt. Juliet standoff

Oct. 13—Crisis negotiators were called in to assist the Mt. Juliet Police Department with a suspect that allegedly fled a traffic stop in Lebanon on Tuesday.

According to the department's public information office, an adult male fled a traffic stop during an encounter with a Wilson County Sheriff's deputy.

The driver was stopped by a Mt. Juliet Police officer and eventually surrendered after initially not complying with requests to show his hands and exit the car.

The incident occurred around 11:35 a.m. after the Wilson County Sheriff's Office notified the Mt. Juliet Police Department about a potential suspect that had just fled a deputy during a traffic stop in Lebanon.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office provided a detailed car description to Mt. Juliet officers, and an officer spotted the vehicle traveling on Interstate 40-West with a flat tire.

According to the report, the Mt. Juliet officer attempted to stop the vehicle. Still, the driver did not initially pull over, continuing to drive at low speeds until pulling into the parking lot of Mattress Firm at 85 North Mt. Juliet Road.

The officer requested the driver to show his hands in the parking lot. However, reports indicate that the driver "always kept one or both hands hidden from the officer's view."

Requests to exit the vehicle went unheeded as well.

While officers continued to talk with the driver, crisis negotiators responded to the scene. It took about 30 minutes of dialogue, but the driver ultimately surrendered and exited the car, at which time the officers took him into custody.

Further investigation reportedly revealed a loaded handgun and illegal drugs in the car. The driver also allegedly had a suspended driver's license.

Since the incident began with a Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputy, that agency handled most of the investigation. Still, the driver was also charged for his unlawful actions during his encounter with Mt. Juliet police officers.

Providence break-ins

Over the weekend, an unlocked car in a Providence-area neighborhood was burglarized. A home security camera captured scenes from the incident.

Two individuals were observed targeting unlocked cars overnight on Sunday. One of the individuals can reportedly be seen in possession of a handgun.

The two males were observed in the Pemberton Court, Stafford Drive and Foster Lane areas.

If the males discovered an unlocked car, they would search it for valuables. Two reports of theft were filed. An iPhone, jewelry and wallet were stolen.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects on video or burglaries is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information can be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or by visiting the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at www.mjpd.org.

Authorities are urging residents to remove all valuables from their cars and ensure that doors are locked. They also request that homeowners check their outdoor surveillance video footage to see if any other suspects were caught on camera operating in the area.