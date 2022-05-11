Crisis in Sri Lanka: Protests turn deadly as government and economy near total collapse

MarketWatch

Of all the fantastic savings a good warehouse club can offer, you’ve probably got one at the top of your mind right now: Gas. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.33 as of May 9, according to AAA — and Consumer Reports notes prices at warehouse clubs are usually five to 25 cents lower on average per gallon. Imagine how much savings you could compound by springing for this promotion: A yearlong Sam’s Club membership for just $14.99 plus free $10 E-Gift card via StackSocial.