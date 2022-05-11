Crisis in Sri Lanka: Protests turn deadly as government and economy near total collapse
Protests in Sri Lanka turned deadly this week as the country faces imminent bankruptcy. In Colombo, the capital city, supporters of the now-resigned Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa reportedly attacked antigovernment demonstrators, which led to multiple deaths and property damage, including the burning of several homes owned by current members of the government. In the days since, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, brother of the former prime minister, has refused calls to resign and authorized the military to shoot protesters on sight should they be deemed a threat.