Crisis-torn Venezuela a challenge for those in wheelchairs

  • Manuel Mendoza leaves the La Paz tennis center to pick up his things and head home, in the La Paz neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. "Why do you have to tell my disabled person? My name is Manuel Mendoza," he said, stressing that they do indeed need to be supported, but "we're not asking that much either. He mainly wants the people with discabilities law to be at least "obeyed" because as soon as they cross the threshold of their home, "the war begins". (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • Manuel Mendoza hitches a ride in his wheelchair by grabbing on to the back of a motorcycle in the La Paz neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Moving from one point to another usually takes hours due to the lack of public transportation available for our condition. The Caracas subway is not an option. "The fastest way is to ask a person on a motorcycle to take you holding on to it," says Mendoza. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • Manuel Mendoza leaves his tennis racket and his tools after training, at his home in the La Paz neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Mendoza is fighting is to change the belief that people with disabilities cannot have professions. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • Manuel Mendoza cleans a tennis court after fastening his feet to his wheelchair with a car seat belt at the La Paz tennis center in La Paz neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Mendoza every day improvises tools that can help him with his condition as a disabled person. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • Manuel Mendoza takes a break with his wheelchair-bound friends after basketball game at a public court in the Artigas neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Mendoza, leader of the Spinal Cord Injury Foundation of Venezuela, organizes wheelchair basketball tournaments in the popular neighborhoods of Caracas. "For us sport is a physical and mental therapy," says Mendoza. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • Manuel Mendoza hitches a ride in his wheelchair by grabbing on to the back of a motorcycle in the La Paz neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Mendoza says that people in wheelchairs, if they must travel a long distance and there is no wheelchair-friendly transportation, they must sometimes ask if they can hold on to the back of a motorcycle to pull them down the street. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • Manuel Mendoza plays basketball with his wheelchair-bound friends at a public court in the Artigas neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Mendoza, leader of the Spinal Cord Injury Foundation of Venezuela, organizes wheelchair basketball tournaments in the popular neighborhoods of Caracas. "For us sport is a physical and mental therapy," says Mendoza. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • Manuel Mendoza plays tennis during a training session with a wheelchair-bound friend at the La Paz tennis center in La Paz neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. "All my life I've been a sportsman, that's one of the things that has helped me to overcome the handicap, you could say, because since I was a child I've always been physically active and that has helped me in my rehabilitation," Mendoza said. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • Manuel Mendoza inflates wheelchair tires at a car workshop, before a tennis practice at La Paz tennis center in the La Paz neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. For Mendoza and many people with disabilities, access to public spaces is very limited. Without signs or ramps optimal for free transit. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • Manuel Mendoza wheels down a sidewalk to inflate wheelchair tires at a car workshop in the La Paz neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. For Mendoza and many people with disabilities, access to public spaces is very limited. Without signs or ramps optimal for free transit. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
1 / 10

Venezuela Wheelchair Challenges

Manuel Mendoza leaves the La Paz tennis center to pick up his things and head home, in the La Paz neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. "Why do you have to tell my disabled person? My name is Manuel Mendoza," he said, stressing that they do indeed need to be supported, but "we're not asking that much either. He mainly wants the people with discabilities law to be at least "obeyed" because as soon as they cross the threshold of their home, "the war begins". (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
JORGE RUEDA and MATÍAS DELACROIX

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Working, studying or even leaving one’s home can be a challenge for someone in a wheelchair in Venezuela, where a once-lauded law defending their rights and requiring that buildings be adapted for their use has never been applied.

Such daily difficulties do not daunt Manuel Mendoza, a computer science administration graduate who through tennis and other wheelchair sports has found the strength and motivation to stay physically and mentally healthy. He has inspired others to get moving and encouraged them to begin the difficult journey of recovery from injury or trauma.

“All my life I’ve been an athlete; that is one of the things that has helped me overcome the disability,” said the 58-year-old Mendoza, who at age 8 had an accident that injured his spinal cord. “I have 50 years with a disability. ... I say disability because people insist on putting an adjective on it.”

One of Mendoza’s fights is to change the belief that people with disabilities cannot have professions.

He blamed the reluctance of some employers to hire on a lack of information. Perhaps they wonder, “How is he going to come here every day? How is he going to do the job if we give him the position?” he said, adding that many employers fear the person will call in sick frequently or not fulfil the task.

All we are asking is that “the law be followed,” said Mendoza, because the way it is now, when the person in a wheelchair leaves their house, “the war begins.”

They face a hostile environment on a daily basis, he said. Instead of rolling on ramps, they battle with steps or crooked pavement. If they must travel a long distance and there is no wheelchair-friendly transportation, they sometimes ask if they can hold on to the back of a motorcycle to pull them down the street. Having an adapted car or taxi is a luxury in a country where a salary may be the equivalent of $1 a month.

The government of the late President Hugo Chávez enacted the People with Disabilities Law in January 2007 to promote their rights. One of its article requires that public and private employers dedicate at least 5% percent of their total payroll to workers with permanent disabilities.

But application of the law remains on hold. Implementation has also been hurt by the inefficient management of public funds and the loss of government income following the collapse of world oil prices. Oil-export dependent Venezuela has experienced a 70% drop in oil revenues since Chávez died in 2013.

While many sidewalks in Venezuela are in ruins and shopping centers and buildings lack wheelchair ramps, sports has been a field where people in wheelchairs have seen progress.

“The benefits of sport for disabled people are many. It helps to better organize their minds, improves the response of the body’s physiological systems"... and prevents “depression, anxiety, psychosis, drug use,” said physiotherapist Williams Mederos.

“The response from an emotional point of view is extraordinary,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • In leaked recording, Biden says GOP used 'defund the police' to 'beat the living hell' out of Democrats

    The president-elect told civil rights leaders he wants to move ahead on police reform — but cautiously.

  • White House reportedly tells FDA commissioner to approve Pfizer vaccine on Friday or resign

    The White House has reportedly demanded that the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration approve Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday or resign.White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday told FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to submit his resignation should the FDA not approve the vaccine by the end of the day, The Washington Post reported.Pfizer applied for emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in November, and the FDA was expected to provide the approval in the coming days after an independent advisory panel on Thursday recommended the agency do so. But President Trump urged the FDA speed up the process and accused the agency of "playing games" in a Friday tweet.The Post also reports that the "warning led the FDA to accelerate its timetable for clearing America's first vaccine from Saturday morning to later Friday," and the FDA and Pfizer are "rushing to complete" the necessary paperwork.Axios also reported that Meadows "hinted" in a phone call with Hahn on Friday "that his job security might be in jeopardy" while pushing for the vaccine to be approved by the end of the day. Hahn told Axios this is an "untrue representation" of their phone call, saying the "FDA was encouraged to continue working expeditiously on Pfizer-BioNTech's EUA request" and "is committed to issuing this authorization quickly."More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters

  • Texas man whose sentence was commuted by Obama arrested

    A Texas man released from prison after his sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama has again been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges, according to Department of Justice officials. Hilario Nieto, 41, of San Antonio, is among eight people indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the San Antonio area, federal officials announced Thursday. John Convery, who is representing Nieto, said it is early in the case and there is no additional information he can provide but presumes his client innocent.

  • Bloomberg news Chinese staff member detained in Beijing

    Chinese authorities have detained a Chinese national working for the Bloomberg news bureau in Beijing on suspicion of endangering national security, the news agency and China's foreign ministry said on Friday. According to a Bloomberg report, Haze Fan was seen being escorted from her apartment building by plain clothes security officials on Monday, shortly after she had been in contact with one of her editors.

  • Judge Dismisses Attorney Kim Gardner from McCloskey Gun Case

    A St. Louis judge dismissed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from the Mark and Patricia McCloskey gun case on Friday, a local NBC affiliate reported.The McCloskeys were indicted by a grand jury in October, following an incident over the summer during which the two brandished firearms on their front lawn opposite a group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators. The demonstrators had entered the McCloskeys’ gated community on their way to protest outside the home of the St. Louis mayor, but the images of the armed McCloskeys opposite the protesters galvanized both conservatives and progressives during the election season.Judge Thomas Clark dismissed Gardner from the case on Friday, six weeks after the McCloskeys' attorneys called for her disqualification. The attorneys argued that Gardner was improperly using the case in campaign solicitations, while Gardner claimed she brought up the case publicly in order to counter criticism from President Trump and allies."Ms. Gardner has every right to rebut criticism, but it appears unnecessary to stigmatize defendant — or even mention him — in campaign solicitations, especially when she purports to be responding to others," Clark wrote in his ruling. "In fact, the case law and Rules of Professional Conduct prohibit it."Gardner has scheduled an appeal of the ruling for January 7, 2021.

  • The FBI has subpoenaed Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general leading the long-shot lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election for Trump

    Paxton has filed a lawsuit to the Supreme Court to change the election results for President Donald Trump but now may face legal woes of his own.

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship

    Talk about a demotion.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.> Mayor Bottoms' Press Secretary did not immediately offer comment when reached this morning. gapol (2/2)> > — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 11, 2020An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party.More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks with little to no discipline

    An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • Georgia lawmaker indicted, accused of ignoring hit-and-run

    A high-ranking Georgia state lawmaker has been indicted on misdemeanor charges alleging he wrongly ignored a fatal 2019 hit-and-run crash that his friend called him about as the victim lay dying in a ditch. State Rep. Trey Kelley, who as majority whip is the fourth-ranking member among House Republicans, was indicted Thursday on a charge of reckless conduct, according to Polk County District Attorney Jack Browning. Ralph “Ryan” Dover III, the man accused of calling Kelley instead of 911 after fatally hitting bicyclist Eric Keais, was indicted on charges of felony hit-and-run and reckless conduct.

  • ICC prosecutor seeks full investigation into Nigerian conflict

    The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday said she would seek a full investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during Nigeria's conflict with the Islamist rebel group Boko Haram. Fatou Bensouda said in a statement her office had completed a preliminary examination and found a "reasonable basis to believe" that Boko Haram and its splinter groups had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, through murder, rape, sexual slavery, and torture.

  • '#Texit': A Texas state lawmaker says he will propose a referendum on seceding from the US because the 'federal government is out of control'

    State Republicans and Democrats are criticizing the proposal, which would violate a Supreme Court decision that no state can legally secede.

  • Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations

    Some Republican senators are using their unfounded election fraud claims as an excuse to muddy President-elect Joe Biden's transition.Biden has spent the past few weeks since the election filling out his Cabinet, hoping quick confirmations will help him get a quick start on reversing President Trump's policies. But "as long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.The Senate typically starts hearing from an incoming president's Cabinet nominees before Inauguration Day, allowing them to more quickly be confirmed and start work as soon as a new president is sworn in and can formally nominate them. That's especially essential during a pandemic — something retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) noted to Axios on Friday.But much of the Republican Senate and House have yet to acknowledge Biden's win. More than 100 of those congressmembers joined Texas' lawsuit Thursday aimed at overturning the election results in four states that went for Biden. The lawsuit alleges Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin improperly changed voting rules in the 2020 election, but is unlikely to succeed in the Supreme Court, not least because several states included on the suit made similar changes by the same means.Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) meanwhile wants a chance to challenge Biden's nominees on their credentials, particularly his controversial Defense Secretary pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin.More stories from theweek.com Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • North Carolina police officer killed in overnight shootout

    A North Carolina police officer was killed in a shootout early Friday while responding to a breaking and entering call, authorities said. Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was one of several officers to respond to a call at Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade around 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

  • Italian boy found with coronavirus more than a year ago could be Europe's first case

    A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.

  • Under fire for strong-arm tactics, DeSantis lashes out at former data scientist Rebekah Jones

    Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the ex-Florida data chief turned whistleblower. What Jones is accused of doing is “clearly a felony offense," he said.

  • Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly 'significantly escalating' their investigation into Trump

    An investigation into President Trump being conducted by Manhattan prosecutors is reportedly "significantly escalating."The office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has "stepped up its efforts" to investigate Trump's business conduct, in recent weeks "significantly escalating" the probe by interviewing employees of lender Deutsche Bank and insurance broker Aon, The New York Times reported on Friday. The prosecutors have reportedly issued new subpoenas and questioned witnesses before a grand jury for investigative purposes. The Manhattan state prosecutors have sought Trump's tax returns as they look into potential financial misconduct, including "possible insurance, tax and bank-related fraud in the president's corporate dealings," according to the Times. In 2019, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen while testifying before Congress accused the president of having "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes" and "deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes." Trump has denied any wrongdoing.While noting it's not clear if any charges will ultimately be brought, the Times wrote that this was the "latest indication that once Mr. Trump leaves office, he still faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters

  • US schedules first federal execution of woman since 1953

    Lisa Montgomery is due to become the first woman to face federal execution in the US in 67 years.

  • Hondurans forming migrant caravan for US stopped in homeland

    Hundreds of Hondurans trying to start a new caravan to reach the U.S. border were stopped by Honduran security personnel Thursday before they even reached the border with neighboring Guatemala. The Honduran police and immigration agents asked their countrymen to show travel documents and proof of negative coronavirus tests, which none appeared to have. Many of the migrants said that two recent hurricanes had devastated their homes or livelihoods, and they set out late Wednesday on a trek toward Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. border.

  • 2 workers still missing in wake of Ohio power plant collapse

    The shuttered Killen Generating Station had been slated for demolition before it gave way on Wednesday.