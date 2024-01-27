Crisp week ahead for South Florida as temps drop from 80s into the 40s

South Floridians have a warm, beach-weather weekend in store — only to wake up in winter on Monday.

A new cold front arriving Sunday afternoon will plunge temperatures overnight, and by Monday morning, most of the region will feel like it’s in the 40s and low 50s because of the wind chill, according to the National Weather Service.

But the weekend before that will be pretty balmy, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday reaching the 80s in most areas. It isn’t until around 11 p.m. Sunday night that the cold front will really set in.

The coldest day will be Tuesday, forecasters say, with feels-like lows in the mid to upper 40s in the eastern metro areas and upper 30s in the interior. But the cold front won’t be quite as chilly as the one last weekend.

In Broward and Palm Beach County, the coldest temperatures will be far out west; in places where people actually live, feels-like temperatures should remain in the upper 40s and low 50s, according to Luke Culver, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Miami.

Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday.

“It’s kind of like Monday cool, Tuesday a little cooler, and Wednesday actually warmer than Monday,” Culver said.

The cool air is caused by an air mass coming from the central and northern U.S. But by midweek, the winds will become weaker and the air mass won’t be pushed in anymore. Then westerly winds and a more “moderating” air mass will arrive, Culver said, warming up the region.

By late next week, temperatures should feel mild, though still less summery than this weekend, with highs in the mid-70s. Forecasters say it will stay that way through next weekend.