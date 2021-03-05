CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $114.65, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 31.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 6.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRSP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.49, down 29.57% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.99 million, up 3020.63% from the year-ago period.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.84 per share and revenue of $28.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.4% and +3843.03%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.74% lower within the past month. CRSP is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

