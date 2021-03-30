- By GF Value





The stock of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NAS:CRSP, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $115.82 per share and the market cap of $8.7 billion, CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for CRISPR Therapeutics AG is shown in the chart below.





CRISPR Therapeutics AG Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because CRISPR Therapeutics AG is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a cash-to-debt ratio of 27.52, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is fair. This is the debt and cash of CRISPR Therapeutics AG over the past years:

Story continues

CRISPR Therapeutics AG Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has been profitable 1 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $0.7 million and loss of $5.29 a share. Its operating margin of -49295.55% in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks CRISPR Therapeutics AG's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of CRISPR Therapeutics AG over the past years:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. CRISPR Therapeutics AG's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. CRISPR Therapeutics AG's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -50.4%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, CRISPR Therapeutics AG's ROIC was -321.26, while its WACC came in at 12.82. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is shown below:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

To conclude, The stock of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NAS:CRSP, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

