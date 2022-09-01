Crist resigns from Congress to focus on Florida gubernatorial campaign against DeSantis

Charlie Crist speaks during the monthly Faith Leaders Council Meeting at Bethel Family Life Center on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla.

TALLAHASSEE – Democrat Charlie Crist resigned his seat in Congress on Wednesday, turning his full-time focus to his campaign aimed at unseating Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

Crist has represented a Pinellas County district, which includes his St. Petersburg hometown since 2016. He won the Democratic primary for governor last week, easily dispatching rival Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner and lone statewide elected Democrat.

Crist is following DeSantis’ lead by quitting early after a primary win. DeSantis four years ago resigned his Palm Coast congressional seat just days after winning the Republican nomination for governor over the state’s then-agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam.

Both Crist and DeSantis stepped away from Congress and their $174,000 annual salaries after completing nearly three terms.

Despite the near identical actions by the two men, Republicans condemned Crist’s action.

“Charlie Crist treats taxpayer-funded jobs like a game of musical chairs,” said Republican National Committee spokeswoman Julia Friedland. “Floridians can’t wait to cut the music on his career for good in November.”

The 13th congressional district now represented by Crist was dramatically redrawn by DeSantis and Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature during once-a-decade redistricting this spring. Instead of a Democratic-leaning district, it is now more likely to elect a Republican.

Although a court ruled that the congressional plan is unconstitutional because of the way it eliminates a North Florida district now held by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Black Democrat, and scatters 370,000 Black voters across four districts, that map is still in place for this fall’s elections, while the state appeals.

In the 13th district, Democrat Eric Lynn, endorsed by Crist, is facing Republican Anna Paulina Luna, who is backed by former President Donald Trump.

