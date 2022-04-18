Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death Of His Newborn Son

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, on Monday announced the death of their newborn son and the birth of their daughter.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the two wrote on Instagram, saying it was the “greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” they added. “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

In October, the couple had announced they were expecting twins.

Ronaldo, who plays for England’s Manchester United, has four other children: 4-year-old twins, a 4-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

