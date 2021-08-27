Cristiano Ronaldo rejoins Manchester United in shocking twist as Man City pulls out

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoins Manchester United in shocking twist as Man City pulls out
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kelly McLaughlin,Tyler Lauletta
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cristiano Ronaldo after finishing Portugal&#39;s Euro 2020 game against France
Cristiano Ronaldo after finishing Portugal's Euro 2020 game against France Angel Martinez - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United.

  • The deal comes after crosstown rival Manchester City pulled out of a deal to land the striker.

  • Ronaldo first rose to stardom with United from 2003-2009.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially back with Manchester United, the club announced on Friday.

Ronaldo previously spent six years with Manchester United between 2003 and 2009.

The reunion between Ronaldo and Manchester United comes as a shock after a week of rumors linking the Juventus forward to United's crosstown rival Manchester City.

But according to reports on Friday, City pulled out of the race to sign the Portuguese superstar, opening the door for United to swoop in with an offer to Juventus to get Ronaldo back at Old Trafford.

According to The Guardian, United is sending a €25 million (US$29.5 million) transfer fee to Juventus plus add-ons and hopes to lock Ronaldo in for a two-year deal.

A decade ago, the Red Devils sent Ronaldo to Real Madrid for a then-record fee of €94 million. Now, the 36-year-old superstar looks set to return for his second stint with the club.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ESPN reports Manchester United is now the likeliest destination for Cristiano Ronaldo

    Ronaldo was in talks to join Manchester City, but those talks have faded as Manchester United appears to be the frontrunner to bring in Ronaldo, according to an ESPN report.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning return to Manchester United is a done deal

    Mere hours after Manchester City seemed to be a clear favorite to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United swooped in and sealed the deal.

  • Close ally of Kremlin critic Navalny appears on social media after reports of fleeing Russia

    Lyubov Sobol, a prominent ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, appeared on social media on Thursday after what she called "a rather complex nose surgery", nearly three weeks after reports she had left Russia. On Aug. 8, Russia's RT and REN TV channels cited sources saying that Sobol, 33, one of the most well-known faces of Navalny's entourage, had left Russia for Turkey. Neither Sobol nor her allies have commented on her whereabouts.

  • Inter Miami on a roll, eyeing playoff line heading into Friday game at Orlando City

    September is around the corner, which means the soccer world is buzzing about upcoming World Cup qualifying matches while MLS teams dig in for the most critical part of the season.

  • No goodbye: All-girl Afghan robotics team flee home

    They all left Kabul, but ended up in completely different cities.Five members of an all-female Afghan robotics team arrived in Mexicothe other team members – fled to Doha, Qatar.All escaping an uncertain future at home in Afghanistan, any way they can after the collapse of the U.S.-backed government and takeover by the Taliban.[AFGHAN ROBOTICS TEAM MEMBER, AYDA HAYDARPOURA]"We left everything in Afghanistan. We had dreams, we left our families, we left our friends, we left all of our relatives without saying goodbye to them."The team – made up of girls and women as young as 14 –has been heralded for winning international awards for its robots.In March 2020, they started work on an open-source, low-cost ventilator as the coronavirus pandemic hit the war-torn nation. Once approved, the ventilator was supposed to be rolled out in Afghan hospitals.This is Somaya Faruqi, captain of the team, speaking in July 2020.[18-YEAR-OLD HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT AND CAPTAIN OF THE AFGHAN GIRLS ROBOTICS TEAM, SOMAYA FARUQI]"As you know, the coronavirus has become a global crisis today, and people around the world are looking for ways to eradicate it. Most patients with coronavirus die because they cannot breathe. That's why we decided to build a ventilator in Afghanistan because the number of these machines is low in Afghanistan and other countries. We hope that by building this machine, we will be able to use it in hospitals."In 2017 the team competed in an academic robotics competition in the U.S.even though they had initially been denied visas. At the time members of the team said they saw the competition as a chance to help improve conditions in Afghanistanwhere women and girls often face significant limitations in public and private life.The Taliban - which previously barred girls from schools and women from working when they ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s -has promised to prioritize women's rights and girls' education.The Islamic militant group seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August as the U.S. and its allies withdrew troops from the country. Western nations are now racing to complete the evacuation of all foreigners and vulnerable Afghansbefore the expiry of an August 31 deadline agreed with the Taliban.Mexico has pledged to aid Afghan women and girls and says it’s begun processing the first refugee applications of Afghan citizens,especially women and girls who have requested it. "We give you the warmest welcome to Mexico" were the words of Mexico’s Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado as she greeted the robotics team members at Mexico City's international airport on August 24th.

  • The Pentagon says thousands of ISIS-K prisoners went free after the Taliban seized Afghanistan

    ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport on Thursday that left scores dead.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo on the move? 4 potential landing spots for soccer superstar

    Christiano Ronaldo and Juventus are breaking up. Where does the soccer superstar head next? Here are four possible landing places.

  • Young Afghan mayor who fled Taliban hidden in car

    One of Afghanistan's first female mayors, Zarifa Ghafari, describes her dramatic escape to Germany.

  • Bears waive WR Javon Wims, sign DB Dionte Ruffin

    The Bears waived WR Javon Wims on Thursday, a move that's been anticipated for most of the summer.

  • Mbappe's proposed Real Madrid move a financial 'win-win' for Spanish giants

    Despite the continuing devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Real Madrid have still been able to make a 160 million-euro ($188m) bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and are in a "win-win" position.

  • He’s one of the world’s best soccer players, playing in Charlotte on a second-tier club

    How much could a former Premier League player enjoy a stint on a second-tier U.S. team? Turns out, a lot.

  • COVID-19 and flue vaccine do not conflict, doctors say

    As more breakthrough cases are being reported, health officials are reminding people the vaccines are working.

  • Berhalter announces USMNT roster for first 2022 World Cup qualifiers

    Gregg Berhalter has named his roster for the first matches of the USMNT's World Cup qualifying run in CONCACAF. There's plenty to debate.

  • UEFA Champions League group draw: Liverpool, Man City get challenges

    Pep Guardiola's Man City will meet up with the man who might've been their magician, Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Kane scores twice on first Spurs start of season

    Harry Kane netted a double in his first match since announcing that he will stay at Tottenham this season as Spurs beat Pacos de Ferreira 3-0 on Thursday to overturn a first-leg deficit in the Europa Conference League play-off round.

  • This Chat With Alex Morgan Will Have You Excited for the Next Generation of Soccer Stars

    After kicking it with her squad in Tokyo, soccer star Alex Morgan has a new bronze model to go with her gold. But now, she told E! News in an exclusive chat, she's got her sights set on bigger wins.

  • Ronaldo, Man United in ‘final stages’ of contract negotiations

    Cristiano Ronaldo has asked for a move away from Juventus, as it looks he is heading for a move to Manchester, where United have beaten City to the deal.

  • Ja’Marr Chase’s deadly route had teammates cheering before he even caught ball

    Let's just say Ja'Marr Chase looks good at Bengals training camp.

  • The USMNT returns to World Cup qualifying as a team evolved from colossal failure

    The USMNT named its first World Cup qualifying roster of the 2022 cycle on Thursday, and it has very little qualifying experience — which is a good thing.

  • Abby Wambach Praises Stepdaughter Tish's Teacher for Asking About Preferred Pronouns on First Day

    "Here's to the schools and teachers," Abby Wambach wrote on Instagram, after her stepdaughter Tish's teacher asked students their preferred pronouns on the first day of school