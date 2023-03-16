Cristina Nestares Is The Chief Executive Officer of UK Insurance of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) And They Just Picked Up 39% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) should definitely note that the Chief Executive Officer of UK Insurance, Cristina Nestares, recently paid UK£18.61 per share to buy UK£259k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 39%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Admiral Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Cristina Nestares is the biggest insider purchase of Admiral Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£18.97. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Admiral Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Admiral Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Admiral Group insiders own 8.5% of the company, currently worth about UK£491m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Admiral Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Admiral Group. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Admiral Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

