Is Criteo SA (CRTO) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Amid an overall bull market, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively.

Hedge fund interest in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare CRTO to other stocks including MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI), Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS), and Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to get a better sense of its popularity. Our calculations also showed that CRTO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's take a glance at the new hedge fund action encompassing Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO).

What does smart money think about Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 8 hedge funds with a bullish position in CRTO a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.