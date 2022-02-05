Criteo's (NASDAQ:CRTO) 57% YoY earnings expansion surpassed the shareholder returns over the past year

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last quarter. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 43%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Criteo investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Criteo grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 57%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 43% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Criteo, despite the growth. Interesting.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Criteo's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Criteo shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 43% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Criteo better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Criteo you should be aware of.

