Critic says proposed Tennessee law could impose stiffer penalties for shooting K-9 officers than human handlers

Feb. 15—NASHVILLE — "Joker's Law," the Tennessee bill seeking to boost criminal penalties for the injuring or killing of a police dog or other government service animal, is drawing criticisms from a retired police officer-turned legislator who believes the measure goes too far.

The lawmaker, Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, cautioned House Criminal Justice Committee members last week during a hearing that as House Bill 1646 has been amended, someone convicted of shooting a police dog could end up serving more time than if they shot the accompanying human officer.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Mark Hall, R-Cleveland, following last year's shooting of Joker, a Bradley County Sheriff's Office K-9 that was shot multiple times while trying to nab a group of juvenile suspects in a chase involving an alleged car theft. Following surgeries, Joker is back at work.

Hall's bill raises the penalty for injuring or killing a service animal from one to two years in prison and fines of up to $3,000 for a first-time offender to eight to 12 years and fines of up to $25,000.

"It takes the shackles off of the DA and it allows him to address the proper crime depending on the aggressiveness of the act," Hall told Judiciary Committee members last week as he argued for an amended version of the bill. "This bill is endorsed by the Tennessee Sheriffs Association and all 95 sheriffs."

Hall added that "all of the ingredients are in this bill: If you love animals, if you want to be a good steward of the taxpayers' money and if you're pro-law enforcement, all the ingredients are in HB1646."

Hulsey told Hall that "as you know, you and I agree on about 99.99% of stuff. I have some problems with this one. Oh, I'll make all the sheriffs mad and everyone else. I just have some questions that really concern me."

Hulsey outlined a scenario where "a police officer is with a dog and they're chasing a suspect, and he turns around and shoots at the dog and wounds it and shoots at the officer and hits him in the shoulder."

Hulsey said under the proposed law, the suspect would face a more serious charge for shooting the dog than for shooting the officer.

"I have several problems with that," Hulsey said. "I just wish we would keep it in the lanes that it's always been in, that it is property and the value on it and let that be what the penalty is because you're going to get close."

He noted that tens of thousands of dollars can be invested in a police dog's training.

Hall countered that there have been cases where a 10-year sentence has resulted in a 14-month prison stay. He said someone sentenced to eight to 12 years for "ambushing of law enforcement canines can be out in less than a year."

Countered Hulsey: "Unless I get my bill passed. And it's truth in sentencing. If you get eight years, that's what the judge gives you, sir."

The distinction between animal and human life was previously raised Feb. 2 in the Criminal Justice Subcommittee. Members deleted an original provision that sought to transfer a child of any age to adult court for trial in cases involving the intentional harming or killing of a police or rescue service dog or other service animal or police horse.

House Judiciary Committee chair Michael Curcio, R-Dickson, explained at the time that "transferring that child to adult court is something we reserve to murder typically." Curcio noted that under the provision that if "you do the same thing to an officer, the child would not be bound over to adult court. So we always want to be careful that we keep that balance there, the difference between an animal life and a human life."

Hall did not object at the time.

The House bill last week moved through the committee on a voice vote with Hulsey requesting to be listed voting "no." Hall's measure is going to the House Finance Committee but has yet to be scheduled. The Senate version is being carried by Senate Judiciary Committee chair Mike Bell, R-Riceville.

Hall's bill, meanwhile, is drawing criticism from yet another quarter.

Hamilton County resident Phil Spencer, a self-described "dog lover" who has a border collie, said he believes the would-be Joker's Law goes too far.

"I would name it the Gladiator Law," Spencer said. "I think that's a little bit more appropriate. You know, back in Roman days, they'd put you out in the Colosseum and turn the lions loose."

Spencer said, "Turning a dog loose on a human being and telling it to chew it up, then expect that person not to fight back and then, if you do fight back, now you're going to be serving the same penalty as if you hit the policeman, that is just not right. And I'm a dog lover."

