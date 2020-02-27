Critic Says Trump Is 'Ignorant' and 'Incoherent' On Coronavirus. Others Call It 'Trump' Virus.

Yesterday evening President Donald Trump addressed the public from the White House to explain what actions the government was taking in response to the coronavirus and offer assurances.

According to Politico, staff members were scrambling in the hours prior to the address trying to get an idea of what the president intended. “But in the end, the news conference was a strategic effort by the White House to dampen fears about the coronavirus — by making Trump the face of it.”

“I have just received another briefing from a great group of talented people on the virus that is going around to various parts of the world,” Trump said, before a defense of his administration’s timetable of actions including restricting flights from infected areas. “Because of all we’ve done, the risk to the American people remains very low. We have the greatest experts really, in the world right here. The people that are called upon by other countries when things like this happen. We are ready to adapt and we’re ready to do whatever we have to as the disease spreads, if it spreads.”

The President said most of the Americans currently infected with coronavirus were improving, and that they were being well taken care of. He contrasted the low (raw) death count with the number of people who die every year from the seasonal flu, while promising that the administration was “rapidly” working on finding a vaccine.

