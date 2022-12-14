‘Critical’ car in University of Idaho killings possibly caught on video on night of crime

A car that police said could be “critical” to solving the vicious murders of four University of Idaho students may have been caught by gas station surveillance cameras on the night of the crime.

Cops asked for help tracking down the owner of a white Hyundai Elantra with a model year between 2011 and 2013, saying the driver of that car could have “critical information” in the case.

More than a month after the Nov. 13 attacks, no arrests have been made nor suspects identified in the fatal stabbings of housemates Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and fellow student Ethan Chapin, 20.

A gas station clerk reviewing surveillance video spotted a white sedan, resembling the Elantra police are searching for, at around 3:45 a.m. on the day of the murders, Fox News reported. The employee said the car was heading down Idaho State Highway 8 “real quick” before turning down a side street. The highway runs through the city of Moscow, where the students were killed.

Though investigators initially said they were overwhelmed by tips about the Elantra, they responded quickly to the gas station attendant and collected the surveillance video on Tuesday, according to Fox News.

Police said the white Elantra they’re searching for was spotted near the students’ house on the night of the murders. They were not able to discern its license plate.

Families of the victims and amateur sleuths alike have grown frustrated with the case’s slow progress. The Goncalves family has hired a personal attorney with the hope of getting more information.

Police, in turn, have been angered by the rampant rumors about the case, asking the public multiple times to focus on the official information released from the Moscow Police Department.