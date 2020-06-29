This critical link could help bridge America's racial wealth gap

The racial wealth gap — the disparity in median wealth between the different races — is a persistent struggle, and it appears to be worsening, especially between White and Black Americans.

According to a recent study by McKinsey & Co., Black Americans can expect to earn up to $1 million less than White Americans over their lifetime. The median White family had more than 10 times the wealth of the median Black family in 2016, according to the Federal Reserve’s most recent Survey of Consumer Finances. White families had the highest level of median wealth, at $171,000, while Black families median wealth was $17,600 and Latino families was $20,700.

White workers, on average, are paid more than Black and Latinx workers at almost every education level, according to a 2018 report by the Economic Policy Institute. Whites with an advanced degree received an hourly wage of $44.46, while Latinx earned $38.47 and Blacks earned $36.23.

Many social, historical, political and institutional forces have contributed to this gap, and closing it is a daunting task. Yet many CEOs and other nonprofit leaders agree that financial education and job training can help individuals who are far behind gain some traction.

Research shows that Black Americans’ knowledge of saving and investing significantly lags behind Whites.A November 2019 study by the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center at George Washington University and TIAA Institute found that, on average, African Americans answered 38% of their joint Personal Finance Index questions correctly. In comparison, Whites answered 55% of the questions correctly.

And often, those who need personal finance education the most have the least access to it in school.

According to the Next Gen Personal Finance’s report on the 2018–19 school year, 1 in 6 U.S. high school students was required to take at least one standalone semester of personal finance for graduation. Meanwhile, 3.9% of students from low-income schools (defined as one that has at least 75% of students eligible for free or reduced-price lunch), were required to take a personal finance semester to graduate.

“Education is critical. That is the great equalizer. We always say we’re a land of opportunity, and opportunity in a knowledge economy comes through education and training,” Merck CEO Ken Frazier recently told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Here are three ways to grow knowledge and wealth and help to close the racial economic divide.

The first step toward increasing your financial literacy is to take advantage of the many educational resources out there, many of which are free and great for parents, teachers and students.

Next Gen Personal Finance, a nonprofit personal finance organization, has free online games and activities on topics such as budgeting, investing and paying for college, as well as free lesson plans on subjects like budgeting, saving and managing credit.

There are also age-appropriate resources for children on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Money as You Grow section, as well as the nonprofit Khan Academy, which provides free online courses.

The National Endowment for Financial Education provides financial education to people of all ages, like free online courses, learning activities and quizzes.

The Council for Economic Education is geared toward helping K–12 students learn about economics and personal finance. The organization provides resources and training to educators, with two-thirds in low- to moderate-income schools.

For those who are more visually inclined, Napkin Finance uses sketches and graphic images to explain concepts such as buying a home, student loans and budgets.

Check with your school district to see what is being done in the classrooms. While only 21 states require a personal finance course for high-school students, others still include the education in their curriculum. Currently, 45 states provide some personal finance in their curriculum. Some schools link up with nonprofits.

In New Jersey, for instance, before the state mandated a financial literacy curriculum, Roosevelt Middle School in West Orange linked up with the nonprofit group Circle of Rainbow Sisters Seeking Spiritual and Wellness Connection to teach its middle-school students about personal finance.