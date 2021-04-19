After a critical year for COVID and climate, Earth Day 2021 is Thursday

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Our planet's very own holiday is coming later this week.

And in a year in which a deadly pandemic has had the globe in its grip and climate change helped spark a cascade of calamities from raging wildfires to a ferocious hurricane season, the focus of this year's Earth Day couldn't be more timely.

“At the heart of Earth Day’s 2021 theme, Restore Our Earth, is optimism, a critically needed sentiment in a world ravaged by both climate change and the pandemic," said Kathleen Rogers, president of EarthDay.org.

The theme of "Restore Our Earth" focuses on restoring the world’s ecosystems through natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking. "This year, we are also supporting local communities and areas that are disproportionately affected by environmental issues," according to EarthDay.org.

Earth Day, which takes place each year on April 22, is the most-widely observed secular holiday across the globe. It's an event "celebrated around the world when people take time to appreciate humankind's connection to the Earth and to raise awareness of our environmental challenges," according to the Earth Day Initiative. a New York City-based non-profit group.

John Oppermann, executive director of the Earth Day Initiative, said that “with each passing day, the urgency for climate action grows, and we are running out of time. This is a pivotal year for our global community to acknowledge and respect the science of climate and COVID."

Like last year, most Earth Day events this year will be online because of the pandemic.

"Most of our Earth Day events will be virtual with the exception of individual and small group cleanups through our 'Great Global Cleanup' program," said Olivia Altman of EarthDay.org, formerly the Earth Day Network.

Despite the pandemic, "there's lots of excitement around this Earth Day," Rogers told USA TODAY. Overall, more than 1 billion people in 192 countries participate in each Earth Day "to build environmental democracy and advocate for sustainability," according to EarthDay.org.

"Last year, we were able to reach millions through our digital Earth Day Live event," Altman said. "This year, with our second-annual Earth Day Live virtual event, we believe we can grow even further."

The global show begins at noon ET on Thursday and will run parallel to the Biden administration’s global climate summit, also set for Earth Day.

"Our four-hour event will be action-packed," she promised. "Our panels, workshops, films and performances, will include world climate leaders, activists, educators, musicians, influencers and more."

This May 18, 1969, photo shows Earth as photographed from the Apollo 10 spacecraft during its journey toward the moon. Earth Day is Thursday April 22, 2021.
This May 18, 1969, photo shows Earth as photographed from the Apollo 10 spacecraft during its journey toward the moon. Earth Day is Thursday April 22, 2021.

Earth Day turns 51 this year. On the first Earth Day, April 22, 1970, 20 million people came out onto the streets across the U.S., an event that to this day remains the largest civic event in human history, according to Rogers.

The decade that followed saw some of America’s most popular and powerful environmental legislation, EarthDay.org says, including updates to the Clear Air Act and creation of the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act and the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Now, climate change has become one of the central issues of the environmental movement, and climate and environmental literacy is key to that, Rogers said.

"Combined with civic education, climate and environmental literacy will create jobs, build a green consumer market and allow citizens to engage with their governments in a meaningful way to solve climate change," Rogers said. "EarthDay.org believes every school in the world must have compulsory, assessed climate and environmental education with a strong civic engagement component."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Earth Day 2021 lands amid a critical year for climate, COVID issues

Recommended Stories

  • Corrected (Official): Jaguar Land Rover expects China premium car sales to grow this year

    Jaguar Land Rover expects premium car sales to continue to grow this year in China, the automaker's chief finance officer for China said. Tim Howard was speaking to reporters at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. Jaguar Land Rover has started making its first plug-in hybrid vehicles in China.

  • Nissan to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electric cars in China

    Japan's Nissan Motor Co, which is racing to lift margins and curb costs amid slowing sales, showed off a redesigned version of its X-Trail model on Monday and announced a green car strategy for China at the Shanghai auto show. The redesigned X-Trail sport-utility vehicle (SUV) was on display after a similar SUV called the Rogue hit the U.S. market last year. The new X-Trail will be available in China this year.

  • Ultherapy Can Give You the Jawline You Always Wanted in One Session

    A dermatologist explains how it lifts and tightens skin without needles or scalpels.

  • What to expect from this week's White House climate summit

    Get ready for lofty statements, urgent calls for carbon-cutting progress, new pledges — and known unknowns about how much concrete action will follow — at President Biden's global climate summit this week.What we're watching: The White House will showcase a new 2030 U.S. emissions-cutting target and unveil plans for billions of dollars to help developing nations fight climate change, according to Bloomberg.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA White House executive order aimed at bolstering U.S. policies on climate-related financial risk could also emerge this week.Outside the U.S., some countries that haven't yet disclosed revised Paris targets may do it this week (lots of eyes are on Japan) and make other commitments.Reality check: Emissions targets are simply aspirations, even if they provide some impetus for concrete new policies.Meanwhile, various companies will unveil new sustainability pledges around the summit and Earth Day, which is Thursday.It's already starting: Amazon Monday morning announced investments in several new utility-scale wind and solar projects and said it's now Europe's largest corporate renewable power buyer,The Wall Street Journal reports BP is vowing to largely end burning of natural gas that's a byproduct of Permian Basin oil wells.The company plans to spend $1.3 billion on infrastructure to enable the changes, according to the Journal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Johnson & Johnson pause: COVID vaccine skeptics must remember, fear can be fatal, too

    Avoidance of airline travel after 9/11 is a cautionary tale for today's vaccine skeptics.

  • Tristan Jarry with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Buffalo Sabres

    Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Buffalo Sabres, 04/17/2021

  • European soccer goes to war over wealthy clubs' plans for exclusive "Super League"

    Europe's biggest soccer clubs have established The Super League, a new midweek tournament that would compete with — and threaten the very existence of — the Champions League.Why it matters: This new league, set to start in 2023, "would bring about the most significant restructuring of elite European soccer since the 1950s, and could herald the largest transfer of wealth to a small set of teams in modern sports history," writes NYT's Tariq Panja.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe founding clubs: AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Tottenham (with three more to come).The financing: JPMorgan confirmed that they will underwrite the project. Each founding member would be provided at the start with ~$400 million, which is more than four times what the winner of the Champions League took home in 2020.How it works: Instead of having to qualify for the Champions League each year, the 15 founding members would compete annually in the Super League, irrespective of their domestic league performance.The final five spots in the 20-team league would then be filled through some form of qualifying (this remains unclear).The tournament would feature two groups of 10, playing home and away matches, with eight clubs advancing to the quarterfinals.The response: UEFA responded to the threat by unanimously voting to revamp the Champions League with an expanded field (from 32 to 36) and more group stage games (from six to 10 per team).England's Premier League, Spain's La Liga and Italy's Serie A all denounced the breakaway league proposal, as did European politicians like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Open competition and promotion/relegation are core pillars of European soccer, so this Super League — which is closer in concept to closed leagues like the NFL or NBA — would alter the fabric of the sport.The big picture: Europe's wealthiest clubs have long sought a better way to monetize their global popularity.By forming their own competition, they believe they can better leverage their brands without smaller, less attractive clubs diluting their value.It's a similar dynamic to the one that exists in college football, where most Power 5 leaders are interested in breaking away from the NCAA.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • World can bring pandemic under control within months - WHO chief

    The world has the means to bring the global COVID-19 pandemic under control in the coming months, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, urging a fair and equitable sharing of global resources. But global climate change activist Greta Thunberg, joining the daily WHO news briefing from Sweden as a guest, took a swipe at "vaccine nationalism" and said it was unethical that rich countries were prioritising their younger citizens for vaccination ahead of vulnerable groups in developing countries. "We have the tools to bring this pandemic under control in a matter of months, if we apply them consistently and equitably," the head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.

  • Teacher raises thousands in COVID relief for Connecticut town — gets $16,000 tax bill

    He raised more than $40,000 for his community through Facebook fundraisers.

  • Mike Lindell says his company MyPillow is suing Dominion for $1.6 billion

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has repeatedly accused Dominion Voting Systems of switching votes from Trump to Biden. This has been thoroughly debunked.

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • U.S. Supreme Court brings end to another Republican election challenge

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to another lawsuit related to the Nov. 3 presidential election filed by a Republican former congressional candidate who had challenged the extension of Pennsylvania's deadline to receive mail-in ballots. Bognet, who lost his race for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to Democratic rival Matt Cartwright, and the voters had filed the suit before the election, challenging a Sept. 17 ruling by Pennsylvania's top court ordering officials to count mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and received up to three days later.

  • Trump is desperate to get credit for the COVID-19 vaccines, but his political heartlands are reluctant to actually take them

    Counties that supported Trump in 2020 have more vaccine-hesitant people, even though Trump has aggresively argued that the vaccines are his doing.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • Liz Weston: How the pandemic has shaken up retirement

    At the same time, the pandemic restricted many traditional retirement activities, including travel and visits with family. While some employed older workers look forward to retiring when restrictions ease, others say teleworking has made staying on the job more tenable. Tax accountant Larry B. Harris of Asheville, North Carolina, found a lot to like about working from home, including more flexibility and less time in his car.

  • Russia's unlucky aircraft carrier is getting ready for its return to action

    Admiral Kuznetsov is seen more as a spectacle than a genuine threat, but Moscow is determined to hold on to it.

  • Covid-19: How India failed to prevent a deadly second wave

    India's government and parts of the media ignored warnings about a rising wave of cases, experts say.

  • Texas didn’t see a COVID surge after opening and ending its mask mandate. Here’s why

    Public health experts said it was premature to end the mandates and the governor should’ve waited longer until more people were vaccinated, but so far, the decision seems to have paid off.

  • About a dozen OAN employees have quit in recent months as some staffers don't believe the stories run on air, report says

    The New York Times reported that several employees had left the network in recent months following the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

  • Colton Underwood backlash brews over rumored Netflix series, with 20,000 opposing it

    Colton Underwood reportedly has a Netflix show in the works. An online petition opposes it, citing stalking allegations against the newly out 'Bachelor' star.