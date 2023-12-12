‘Critical failure’ on Washington Bridge in RI forces closure of I-195 westbound lanes

A heads up to all drivers entering Rhode Island.

Officials closed the westbound lane of a major highway Monday night to make emergency repairs to a bridge they say has serious structural issues.

RIDOT is closing all westbound lanes on I-195 in Rhode Island because of a “critical failure of some bridge components” of the Washington Bridge in Providence.

All westbound traffic on I-195 in the entire state is being diverted.

According to highway officials, traffic will be moved to two lanes on the eastbound side of the Washington Bridge within the next two or three weeks. At that point, crews can begin permanent repairs to the structure.

Drivers entering Rhode Island from Massachusetts on routes such as I-195, I-95, 1, 6, 44, 152, and 114A will be impacted and should anticipate delays, according to RIDOT.

Officials did not give an exact timetable for repairs but said repairs could take three or more months to complete depending on the severity of their findings.

Due to the finding of a critical failure of some original 1960's bridge components, we will close the westbound side of the Washington Bridge.



