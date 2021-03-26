Critical incident team to investigate exchange of gunfire with suspect in Boulder King Soopers shooting

Mar. 25—One Boulder police officer who exchanged gunfire with the suspect in a deadly mass shooting at King Soopers on Monday has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation, which is standard procedure in use of force cases.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh confirmed one officer is on leave until an investigation into the shooting can be completed. Police are not releasing the officer's name at this time.

The case will be investigated by the Critical Incident Team for the 20th Judicial District, a multi-agency team designated to investigate incidents of physical or deadly force by Boulder County law enforcement.

The findings will then be turned over to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office to determine if the shooting was justified and whether charges against the officer are warranted.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa at 2:40 p.m. Monday for a report of an armed man that had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and was now inside the store.

Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Other police responded and exchanged fire with the suspect, later identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

Alissa, 21, later surrendered to police. He did have a "through and through" gunshot wound on his leg and was taken to the hospital before being arrested Tuesday.

In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49;Teri Leiker, 51;Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61;Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.