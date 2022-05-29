All critical infrastructure in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk destroyed - president

KYIV (Reuters) - Russian shelling has destroyed all of the critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, describing the taking of the city as Russia's "principal aim" right now.

"As a result of Russian strikes on Sievierodonetsk, all the city's critical infrastructure is destroyed... More than two-thirds of the city’s housing stock is destroyed," Zelenskiy said in a televised speech.

"Taking Sievierodonetsk is the principal aim of the occupying contingents," he added.

