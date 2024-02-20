Critical injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle and tractor, Horry County Fire Rescue says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Old Sanders Drive near Little River due to a motorcycle and tractor crashing and blocking all lanes of traffic, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Critical injuries are reported, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene at about 7:02 p.m., HCFR said.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

