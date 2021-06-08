Critical race theory? Police reform? ‘Special’ sessions standard in Missouri now

Last week, four members of the Missouri legislature asked Gov. Mike Parson to convene a special session on agriculture.

“As you are aware, agriculture is the number one industry in Missouri,” the quartet wrote. They want their colleagues to take another look at protecting farmers from the use of eminent domain for electric power lines.

In a normal year, Parson might want to consider such a plea. This year, however, the requests for special legislative consideration are backed up like a bad rush hour on Interstate 70.

Some want a special session on police reform and spending. Some want to debate voter ID and election changes. Others want to reexamine the teaching of critical race theory in public schools.

There may need to be a special session to redraw legislative districts. Lawmakers will likely come back to talk about a $2 billion tax to pay for Medicaid, and respond to whatever the courts decide on expanding Medicaid in the state, which voters approved last year but lawmakers left unfunded.

Some of these requests have merit. Others are ridiculous. But all stand as an indictment of the legislature’s obvious inability to get its job done in the four months it is given to make the laws of the state.

There is simply no good reason why lawmakers should have to finish their work in expensive, lengthy, often counterproductive special sessions. Parson should reject all but essential issues from his potential special session call later this summer.

What’s essential? Paying for Medicaid. The failure to pass the so-called FRA tax to fund the program is unforgivable. Parson has said he’ll call a session to pass the tax if legislative leaders can move beyond the last-minute dispute over abortion and Planned Parenthood.

Expanding Medicaid is also essential, as will become clear later this month when the courts take up the matter. Drawing new districts when census information becomes available is a basic responsibility.

Everything else — voting reform, police, eminent domain, education reform — can wait until next year. Then lawmakers can spend the summer trying to understand why their grade card is filled with so many incompletes.

Some of the problem comes from personality disagreements, and the reluctance of some legislators to actually do their jobs. Some members, with little to do at home, may enjoy coming back to their big-shot offices and committee hearings, and picking up a per diem check, too.

But some of the problems are structural. There are simply too many legislators, particularly in the Missouri House. The complicated rules in the state Senate reward delay. Lawmakers’ fondness for piling bills into one messy package can make progress more difficult.

The state’s constitution also sets a hard deadline for adjournment, in May. It all adds up to delay, and unfinished business.

Are these explanations, or excuses? A legislature that leaves so many items on the table should reexamine its scheduling and procedures. Lawmakers have four months to do their work. That should be plenty of time.

Special sessions should be just that — special, called for unique and compelling emergencies, not to rehash battles lost during the regular session. Missouri legislators are inching toward doing legislative business full time, throughout the year, which no one should want.

Gov. Parson can and should do the right thing: a special session on Medicaid and new districts, and that’s it. Everything else can wait.