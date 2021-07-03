Critically endangered antelope saiga makes comeback

Helen Briggs - BBC Environment correspondent
·3 min read
Saiga calf
The saiga is known for its bulbous, protruding nose

The population of a rare type of antelope has more than doubled since 2019, in a remarkable turn around in fortunes.

According to the first aerial survey in two years, the number of saiga in their Kazakhstan heartland has risen from 334,000 to 842,000.

There were fears the animal was on the brink of extinction following a mass die-off in 2015.

Distressing images of carcasses strewn over the steppes made world headlines.

Following a series of conservation measures, including a government crackdown on poaching, and local and international conservation work, numbers have started to bounce back.

That, together with the natural resilience of the species, gives hope for their future, said Albert Salemgareyev of the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan (ACBK).

"They give birth to twins every year, which gives high potential for the species to quickly recover," he told BBC News.

The saiga has seen a dramatic turnaround in fortunes. But even with the current boom, numbers will never return to the millions estimated in Soviet times due to looming threats, including the impact of state infrastructure projects and oil and gas development, said Albert Salemgareyev.

The latest survey, carried out in April, shows not only a big increase in the total numbers, but that one particular population in Ustyurt in the south of the country, has made a dramatic recovery.

In 2015, there were barely more than 1,000 animals left in the area, but there's been a big increase to 12,000 in this year's census.

Last wilderness

The UK-based non-profit organisation, Fauna & Flora International, has been involved in efforts to protect the Ustyurt population by establishing a new anti-poaching ranger team and using satellite collaring to monitor saiga movements.

David Gill, FFI senior programme manager for Central Asia, said the new census was the best evidence yet that decades of conservation efforts to protect the saiga were paying off.

But he warned against complacency, saying saiga migrate across huge areas, so future development and infrastructure projects that might fragment its habitat remain a concern.

"But this new data is cause for celebration," he added. "There are few truly vast wildernesses, like the steppes of central Asia, left on the planet. To know that saiga herds are still traversing them in their thousands, as they have done since prehistoric times, is an encouraging thought for those of us who want those wildernesses to remain."

The International Union for Conservation of Nature classes the saiga among five critically endangered antelope species.

Numbers of the species, which goes by the scientific name Saiga tatarica, have plunged by more than 90% in the late 20th Century, coming close to extinction several times.

Kazakhstan is home to a majority of the world's saiga, although the antelope also can be found in southern Russia and Uzbekistan.

In the decade after Kazakhstan's independence the animal was pushed to the brink through poaching for its horns, which are prized in Chinese medicine.

Recent years have seen measures taken by the Kazakh government to protect the saiga population, including a crack down on poaching, with penalties of up to 12 years in prison, and the establishment of nature reserves.

Stephanie Ward, Altyn Dala conservation initiative international coordinator at the Frankfurt Zoological Society, said the antelope is among very few living creatures to have run freely among both Neanderthal humans and the humans of the 21st Century.

"It's exciting to see their numbers start to recover to levels nearing 1,000,000 individuals, and it speaks volumes about the Government of Kazakhstan's commitment to their protection," she said.

The die-off of 2015 was blamed on a bacterium previously present in the saiga which turned into a deadly killer due to excess humidity and higher-than-average daily temperatures on the steppes.

Follow Helen on Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Search launched for exotic cat that appeared in Georgia woman's bedroom

    Officials in Georgia are searching for a serval, an exotic wild cat native to Africa, after a woman claimed it appeared in her house and jumped onto her bed while she was sleeping. On Wednesday evening, a resident called Fulton County Animal Services reporting that a large wild cat entered her bedroom. No one was hurt and her husband snapped a photo of the serval and shared it with state authorities, according to local Georgia ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

  • National Weather Service shares explosive warning about lightning for July 4

    The National Weather Service shared an explosive warning to July 4 revelers who may have to contend with inclement weather this weekend.

  • This is how mass deforestation is wiping out species around the world

    The planet is losing an estimated 137 species of plants, animals and insects every day due to deforestation, according to the World Animal Foundation. Here are four important species at risk of extinction, each in a region heavily affected by deforestation. Populations of the harpy eagle, one of the largest eagle species in the world, are dwindling as tree canopies in the Amazon rainforest disappear, and along with it the habitat for the eagles' preferred prey, a new study published Wednesday in Nature Scientific Reports found.

  • Biden goes in for cherries on campaign-style Michigan trip

    President Joe Biden stayed mum on policy during a Saturday trip to Michigan, focusing instead on cherries — and cherry pie and cherry ice cream — and voters who were mask-free as coronavirus restrictions have eased. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer greeted Biden when he arrived midday in Traverse City, which is hosting the National Cherry Festival, an event that attracted Presidents Herbert Hoover and Gerald Ford in the past.

  • Salt fire destroys more than two dozen homes; residents are arrested near Lava fire evacuation area

    Three large wildfires were continuing to burn in Northern California amid hot, dry conditions that have had experts warning for months that the fire season could be severe.

  • Antarctica hit record-high temperatures in 2020

    The World Meteorological Organization confirmed this week that temperatures in Antarctica reached a new record high in 2020.By the numbers: The continent reached 64.94 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 Celsius) in February of last year, compared to the previous record of 63.5 degrees (17.5 Celsius) recorded in 2015. Both temperatures were recorded at the Argentine Esperanza Research Station. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.WMO also explained that a previously re

  • S.Korea's Moon and North's Kim exchanged letters ahead of Biden summit -newspaper

    Moon had hoped to use the meeting with Biden as a chance to revive stalled talks with Kim and urge Washington to handle the issue with more urgency. Moon's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Moon and Biden expressed their willingness to engage with North Korea after the May meeting.

  • Outrage as female troops in Ukraine told to march in heels

    The Ukrainian defence ministry found itself mired in controversy Friday after publishing photos of female soldiers marching in heels. Ukraine is preparing to stage a military parade next month to mark 30 years of independence following the Soviet Union's breakup, and the ministry released photographs of fatigue-clad women marching in the shoes as part of rehearsals. "Today, for the first time, training takes place in heeled shoes," cadet Ivanna Medvid was quoted as saying by the defence ministry

  • Analysis-Soccer-England show swagger, style and depth of title contenders

    England put aside caution and fear to deliver a performance full of confidence bordering on swagger as they swept aside Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals, looking genuine title contenders in the process. Wednesday's opponents Denmark may offer a sterner test at Wembley than Ukraine provided at the Stadio Olimpico, and an eventual final against Spain or Italy is a different matter altogether, but if there were any doubts about England's credentials they were answered in Rome. Harry Kane scored twice - putting to bed the doubts raised by his sluggish form in the group stage - but from back to front England played with poise and confidence.

  • 'Saddam Hussein's god-awful, gaudy palace': Biden recalls naturalization ceremony in Iraq before Fourth of July

    President Joe Biden recalled attending a naturalization ceremony in Iraq for U.S. troops during a White House event celebrating a new batch of immigrant citizens before Independence Day.

  • Mystery illness killing songbirds in droves

    Federal and state wildlife officials in the Mid-Atlantic are asking people to not feed birds and provide water in bird baths after dozens of reports of mysterious songbird deaths, per NPR. Driving the news: Reports of increased bird deaths started emerging in the Washington, D.C. area in late May. Wildlife agencies throughout the Mid-Atlantic, the Southeast and Midwest are now receiving similar reports, according to NPR.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mar

  • As Running Water Reaches Remote Navajo Communities, It Brings New Possibilities

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. For a while, Chee Smith Jr. thought he was going to have to send his father to die among strangers. His family lives at Whitehorse Lake, a Navajo chapter where, until a few years ago, roughly […]

  • Possible tornado sweeps through DC, surrounding areas; thousands of utility customers left without power

    A possible tornado swept through Washington D.C., on Thursday, passing through the National Mall and disrupting flights at Reagan National Airport.

  • First unprecedented heat struck British Columbia, now it's wildfires

    A record-shattering heat wave has triggered a spate of massive wildfires across British Columbia and the U.S. West, with one blaze roaring through parts of Lytton, Canada, on Wednesday night. The fire occurred just a day after the town set a national high temperature record of 121°F. Why it matters: The unprecedented heat is leading to other deadly threats as residents hastily evacuate areas in the path of quickly-advancing flames, including deteriorating air quality. Get market news worthy of y

  • Diners' discarded shells help establish new oyster colonies

    Call it the seafood circle of life: Shells discarded by diners are being collected, cleaned and dumped into waterways around the country and the world, where they form the basis of new oyster colonies. One of the latest such projects is taking place in Atlantic City, where a casino and two other restaurants are saving the shells left over from their diners. The shells are then collected by the state Department of Environmental Protection, and workers and volunteers with Rutgers and Stockton universities and the Jetty Rock Foundation load them on barges and dump them into the Mullica River.

  • Columbus pups and people alike are enjoying dog-friendly restaurant patios

    Different outdoor dining facilities that allow people to bring their dogs along for a drink or a bite to eat

  • Bartender shares how the way she's treated has changed since gaining weight

    Bartender shares how the way she's treated has changed since gaining weight. Cassidy Lane (@body_positive_bartender) responded to another TikTok user who asked people with "pretty privilege" to share their worldviews. Lane described herself as "someone who *had* pretty privilege and is now fat". “I work in the service industry, right, I’m a bartender, and the way you look influences it a lot, whether that’s tips or how people treat you," she said. Lane said her whole life "changed" when she gained weight while receiving help for her eating disorder. She used to think people were "nice" before her treatment, but they've been rude to her lately. “People don’t even look you in the eye anymore," she said. “They’re not nice to you". She said that left her feeling "hopeless. Like, am I ever going to be worth more than my looks?" she asked. The video has garnered nearly 7 million views, and the message has resonated with other users. Lane responded to a commenter who asked what she looked like "before" by saying it's a pretty common question but still a "hurtful" one. "I am who I am today, and that's all you need to know about me," she said

  • The GOP wants to use the January 6 select committee to blame Pelosi for the Capitol riot, report says

    The House voted earlier this week to create a bipartisan select committee to investigate the insurrection on the US Capitol.

  • Chantix helps people stop smoking. It’s been recalled for carcinogen content

    Pfizer has recalled nine lots of varenicline, sold under the brand name Chantix, sitting in warehouses and is halting any more releases into the U.S. market, the FDA announced Friday.

  • Prince Harry Returns to California After Reuniting with Prince William to Unveil Princess Diana Statue

    Prince Harry returned to the United States on Saturday after paying tribute to Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday