With 'critically important' information from witnesses, police arrest man in St. Paul homicide

Sep. 24—A 24-year-old is under arrest in the Thursday afternoon fatal shooting of a man in St. Paul, police said Friday.

Officers took Warsame Abdihoosh into custody at his residence on Timberlake Road near Jackson Street in St. Paul at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a Ramsey County jail log.

About six miles away, at 12:50 p.m., a man was shot in the parking lot of the BP gas station at Suburban and White Bear avenues. Police arrested Abdihoosh on suspicion of murder.

Investigators "believe there was some sort of interaction" between the victim and suspect before the shooting, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman. More information is expected to be known about the case when Abdihoosh is charged.

"We want to highlight the cooperation and the information we got from the public in this case, Linders said. "There were several witnesses who stepped forward with information that proved critically important in helping us to identify the suspect, which led to us being able to locate him."

Police were able to take Abdihoosh into custody without incident "largely because one of our officers, through our community engagement efforts, had built a relationship" with Abdihoosh and his family, and the officer contacted him about surrendering to police, Linders said.

The police department said they will release the name of the man who was killed after it's confirmed by the Ramsey County medical examiner's office.