Critically injured mom calls 911 to say husband shot her and baby, Washington cops say

A critically injured mom called 911 to say her husband had shot her and their baby, Washington authorities said.

The woman also told police her husband had shot himself at their Vancouver home in the afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a news alert from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived to find the family on the ground with gunshot wounds and started providing medical care, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman and infant, who were both critically injured, were taken to hospitals, the sheriff’s office said. The woman was “taken into surgery shortly after” arriving.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office and Vancouver Police Department are investigating the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Vancouver is just north of Portland, Oregon.

