Critically injured woman found in woods was thrown from 3rd-floor balcony, NC cops say

A woman found in the woods with “severe head trauma” had been thrown from a third-floor balcony, North Carolina police said.

Officers responded to a residence for a report of a “domestic disturbance” just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

A man was seen fleeing the area, and a witness told police that they’d seen him throw a woman from a balcony, a statement on the police department’s Facebook page says.

Investigators arrested the man and returned to the residence, but couldn’t find the woman. After searching the area around the home, they found her about “20 feet into the woodline” with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was in critical condition, the statement says.

Police did not identify the man who was arrested. A public information officer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Nov. 10.

The attack was “not a random act of violence,” according to police.

Fayetteville is about 60 miles south of Raleigh.

