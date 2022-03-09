‘Critically missing’ 13-year-old Utah girl may be headed to Florida with unknown man

Rylie Secrest, a 13-year-old Utah girl, is missing and could be headed to Florida with an unknown man, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a news release Wednesday.

Authorities issued a “critically missing” alert for Rylie, who disappeared from her home in Roosevelt, Utah on the morning of March 8.

Rylie may have left with an unknown adult male, the Roosevelt City Police Department said, and detectives believe they could be traveling to Florida or the state of Washington.

Friends of Rylie’s told police that she was communicating with a 25-year-old man from Florida and planned to go with him to the state, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

But police have also identified a Washington state man named Justin Woodruff as a person of interest in the case, according to the Tribune.

Rylie is is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, the news release says. She has hazel eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information can call the Roosevelt City Police Department at 1-435-722-2330 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

