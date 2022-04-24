Critically missing 28-year-old man has been located safe, Milwaukee police say

A 28-year-old "critically missing" man has been located safe, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Robert Parrot, who has a medical condition, had last been seen about 9 p.m. Saturday near North 70th Street and West Hampton Avenue, police said Sunday morning.

Milwaukee police use the term "critically missing" for missing people who could be at risk.

Parrot was located safe, police said Sunday evening.

"The Milwaukee Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance with this matter," police said.

