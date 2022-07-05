Critically wounded driver crashed into home in southwest Fort Worth, police say

A motorist remained in critical condition Tuesday after being shot and then crashed into a home in a southwest Fort Worth neighborhood, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Fort Worth police had not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

Patrol officers were dispatched just after 11 p.m. Monday to a report of car versus a home in the 3400 block of Wedgworth Road. S. in Fort Worth.

Police arrived to find a driver in the accident who had been shot.

The motorist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives were notified and they are investigating the shooting.