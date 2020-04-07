CRITICALSTART, SentinelOne Team Up to Offer Free Remote Work Security Solutions

PLANO, Texas, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART and SentinelOne announced a new partnership Tuesday that will provide the world's increasingly remote workforce with free access to the same MOBILESOC security platform used by many Fortune 500 enterprises. Over just the last few weeks, CRITICALSTART has seen companies move to as high as a 90-plus percent remote staff, which has created many challenges for smaller organizations.

"I challenged our executive team to deliver our security orchestration platform and endpoint protection to organizations needing assistance in a fully automated fashion that was easy to deploy and free," said Rob Davis, CEO and founder of CRITICALSTART. "Rising to the occasion, the team completed two months of development in just two weeks, enabling us to provide a free, zero-touch offering that protects remote endpoints and enables security collaboration from mobile devices."

The offering — available through June 15 — will provide users with an all-in-one SOC on-the-go, complete with full orchestration capabilities and endpoint alerts powered by SentinelOne. Most importantly, each user will receive full transparency and the ability to resolve endpoint alerts no matter where they are, allowing organizations to meet the needs of its new majority-remote workforce.

"The need for immediate remote working has created significant cybersecurity challenges for businesses of all sizes," said Daniel Bernard, Chief Marketing Officer, SentinelOne. "It is imperative that decision makers quickly adjust their security postures with the right solutions and services to meet today's new cybersecurity realities."

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART is the MDR expert that leaves nothing to chance. Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Professional Services. Visit criticalstart.com for more information or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook .

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne delivers autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent that successfully prevents, detects and responds to attacks across all major vectors. Designed for extreme ease of use, the S1 platform saves customers time by applying AI to automatically eliminate threats in real time for both on premise and cloud environments and is the only solution to provide full visibility across networks directly from the endpoint. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne , on LinkedIn or Facebook .

(PRNewsfoto/Critical Start) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/criticalstart-sentinelone-team-up-to-offer-free-remote-work-security-solutions-301036359.html

SOURCE CRITICALSTART