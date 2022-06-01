After criticism, Germany's Merkel shows solidarity for Ukraine - source

Former German Chancellor Merkel bids farewell to her successor Scholz in Berlin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Angela Merkel
    Angela Merkel
    German chemist and politician; chancellor of Germany 2005-2021
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity for Ukraine in what she described as a "barbaric war" with Russia at an event on Wednesday, after months of silence prompted criticism of her own policy towards Moscow.

Merkel, chancellor for 16 years until December, said she would not offer advice from the sidelines but she supported the government's efforts to "find an end to this barbaric war", a participant at the event told Reuters.

"My solidarity goes to Ukraine," the participant quoted her as saying at a farewell ceremony for the outgoing president of the DGB trade union confederation.

A fluent Russian-speaker after growing up in the former communist East Germany, Merkel drew criticism from the United States and others for supporting the planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, designed to deliver Russian gas directly to Germany.

Merkel's successor, Olaf Scholz, has shelved the project.

She also stressed the need to keep talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin even after the annexation of the Crimea and conflict in eastern Ukraine which led to Western sanctions.

Although Merkel, a conservative, gave a brief statement shortly after Russia's invasion in February, saying there was no justification for the blatant breach of international law, her silence since then has raised eyebrows.

Actor Ulrich Matthes, a friend of Merkel's, defended her, telling Stern magazine this week that the war concerned her but she did not want to get involved. "I suspect she doesn't want to be a kind of secondary chancellor," he was quoted as saying.

Some other German politicians, including her former foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel, have acknowledged that the policy of reconciliation with Russia may have been too optimistic.

Facing criticism that Germany is doing too little to help Ukraine, Scholz said earlier on Wednesday that Germany would supply Ukraine with the IRIS-T air defence system.

Late on Wednesday, the parliamentary budget committee cleared the way for a planned 100 billion euro ($106 billion)fund to beef up Germany's military to pass through parliament on Friday.

($1 = 0.9392 euros)

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cyber Command chief confirms US took part in offensive cyber operations

    U.S. Cyber Command Director Gen. Paul Nakasone confirmed for the first time that the U.S. had conducted offensive cyber operations in support of Ukraine. “We’ve conducted a series of operations across the full spectrum: offensive, defensive, [and] information operations,” Nakasone said in an interview Wednesday with Sky News, a British television news channel. Although the general…

  • Meet the U.S.-born scientist in the crosshairs of Russia's "biolabs" lies

    "It's not just disinformation," Ukraine's Detroit-born former health minister tells CBS News. "It actually has real-life consequences."

  • Zelensky: Russian strikes near chemical plants ‘just madness’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said that Russia’s airstrikes near chemical plants in his country are “no longer surprising” but “just madness.” “Given the presence of large-scale chemical production in Severodonetsk, the Russian army’s strikes there, including blind air bombing, are just madness,” Zelensky said. “But on the 97th day of such a war,…

  • Ukraine’s Ambassador to Australia reveals how Australia is helping Ukraine with weapons and training

    Although Australia is a country far removed from any conflict in Europe, in a world where China is the main source of risk, the war in Ukraine has not gone unnoticed and is very much on the agenda. Ukraine’s Ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Miroshnychenko, told the New Voice of Ukraine what exactly Australians are saying, what their attitude is, and how their country is helping the Ukrainian army.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott resists calls for post-Uvalde special legislative session and instead suggests formation of advisory committees

    Republican governor invites committee recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety — not, critics observe, gun control.

  • Russia and Saudi foreign ministers praise OPEC+, says Moscow

    The comments were issued amid Western media reports that some members of OPEC+, an alliance of OPEC members and their allies, were considering removing Russia from the group. "They noted the stabilising effect that the tight cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia has on world markets for hydrocarbons in this strategically important sector," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

  • U.S. to send precision rockets to Ukraine

    STORY: Moscow accused the United States of adding "fuel to the fire" and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the supply of the rocket launchers raised the risk of a "third country" being dragged into the conflict.Colin Kahl, the Pentagon's top policy advisor, said the United States received assurances from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and others throughout his government that these new systems would not be fired into Russian territory.U.S. President Joe Biden hoped the stepped-up arms supplies would help push Moscow to negotiate an end to the war, now in its fourth month.

  • Germany picks Boeing's Chinook helicopters to replace Sikorsky fleet

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will buy 60 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters from Boeing to replace its ageing CH-53K fleet, putting to bed an oft-postponed decision against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. "With this model we are strengthening our ability to cooperate in Europe," said German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht, without detailing how much the helicopters would cost during a speech to the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Wednesday. According to past planning data, the Bundeswehr was set to acquire 45 to 60 heavy-lift helicopters for some 4 billion euros ($4.29 billion), to be delivered between 2023 and 2029.

  • Seattle mayor plans big spending to ease homelessness

    Seattle will create a database of homeless camps and provide more than $100 million to a regional group trying to tackle the region's ongoing crisis of people without homes, the city's mayor announced Tuesday. “Issues created over decades cannot be solved overnight, but we must reject the status quo where people are left to suffer unsheltered on sidewalks and in parks,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said in announcing his plan to address the ongoing homelessness crisis in the city. Seattle, like many West Coast cities, has faced a vexing problem of unhoused people for decades.

  • Evacuees from Afghanistan are staying in hotels in Turlock. They can’t find housing

    A spokesperson for International Rescue Committee said caseworkers are overloaded and the Turlock office has vacant staff positions it can’t fill.

  • How Many Children Must Die Before We Have Gun Control?

    I originally had intended to write this week’s Editor’s Letter about the controversial trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and how it infuriates me that the case has become a sickening spectacle of memes, audio recordings and video clips that trend on TikTok, and is the butt of mean-spirited jokes largely aimed at Heard. […]

  • Croatia ready to join euro zone from 2023 - EU Commission

    Croatia is ready to join the euro zone, the European Commission said on Wednesday, paving the way for the Balkan country to adopt the euro from the start of 2023 and become the 20th European state to use the currency. Once the Commission's assessment is approved by EU leaders in June, EU finance ministers will set in July the exchange rate at which Croatia's currency, the kuna, will be converted into the euro on Jan. 1, 2023. Croatia will then have six months for practical preparations for the currency switch.

  • Housing: Rising mortgage rates a ‘tough thing for a lot of buyers,’ economist says

    Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale analyzes the record rise in home prices in the month of March, the housing market outlook, mortgage rates, housing bubble fears, and trends in bids from homebuyers.

  • Trevisan reaches 1st Grand Slam semifinal at French Open

    Martina Trevisan advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal at 28 by beating a hobbled Leylah Fernandez at the French Open.

  • Rafael Nadal reiterates French Open could be his last after beating Novak Djokovic

    The tournament’s most successful player ever beat his rival in the quarter-finals on Tuesday

  • The Rush: Nadal advances after taking down No.1 Djokovic in a French Open thriller

    In a four-set thriller lasting more than four hours, Rafael Nadal took down world no. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal round of the French Open. 18-year-old Coco Gauff beat fellow American Sloan Stephens to advance to her first career major semifinal, but what she did after the match was even more impressive and mature than her play on the court. The 76ers announced that star Joel Embiid had surgery on two fingers while the golf fan standing behind Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship is taking “hold my beer” to a whole new level.

  • Factbox-Six EU countries not ready to adopt euro currency -Commission

    Six of the seven EU countries outside the euro zone are still not ready to join, the European Commission said in a report on Wednesday, with only Croatia meeting all the criteria to start using the EU currency from 2023. The country's central bank laws are not compatible with euro zone legislation on the European Central Bank and Bulgaria's inflation is too high. It does, however, meet the requirements on public finances, exchange rate and the convergence of long-term interest rates.

  • Former 43North winner Rally set to go public

    When past 43North winners exit, proceeds from those transactions get funneled to the 43North Foundation.

  • China’s Tech-Stock Bounce Could Be Short-Lived. Sit Out This Rally.

    China's economic recovery will likely be muted, tech companies face more competition, and regulatory easing on the sector may be temporary.

  • French Open updates | Nadal tops Djokovic in 4-set thriller

    Rafael Nadal has beaten Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in a monumental match in the quarterfinals to move a step closer to his 14th championship at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and 22nd major trophy overall. Nadal ended the top-seeded Djokovic’s bid for a second consecutive title at the French Open. Nadal improved to 110-3 for his career at Roland Garros.