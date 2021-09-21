Criticized from all sides, Biden scrambles to address surge of Haitian migrants at southern border

WASHINGTON – Thousands of families and children huddle under a bridge along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. Others wade through the Rio Grande River as they cross from Mexico to the United States with containers of food and water, hoping to not be swept away by the current. They then wait days before processing by Customs and Border Protection officials, when they are often then put on a plane and sent back to their home country.

It’s a situation President Joe Biden’s administration has faced more than once in his first year in office.

The most recent situation involves roughly 14,000 Haitian migrants camped out under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, as they await a decision on whether they will be granted entry into the U.S. or be turned away. It’s the latest in a string of high-profile migrant issues Biden has faced at the border, including record numbers of migrants as well as an influx of unaccompanied minor children earlier this year.

The administration's response to the most recent influx – including photos of Border Patrol agents on horses chasing Haitian migrants that press secretary Jen Psaki called "horrific" – has drawn condemnation from both Republican hardliners and Democratic allies.

“The administration's policies will be an enduring stain on the president's legacy, unless quickly remedied,” said Eleanor Acer, director of Human Rights First's Refugee Protection program.

'This was shockingly hardline'

The complexity of the issues at the border can make it difficult to build consensus on solutions, experts and activists said.

“There are lots of people trying to flee desperate situations in countries that are on our doorstep,” said Edward Alden, a senior fellow at the Council on Fore­­­ign Relations. “And there's no particularly good answer as to how to deal with that.”

But if lawmakers and the public don't trust that Biden has control of the situation, ongoing problems could complicate his political agenda in Congress.

Biden in his first days in office pledged to pass immigration reform that could create a pathway for millions of undocumented immigrants living in the United States. But legislation that would provide a pathway for Dreamers and farm workers has stalled, and Republicans have said they don't want to see legislation passed until the border is under control.

"With the high number of border arrivals, higher than we've seen for many years, this has really complicated the Biden administration's ability to achieve other things on their immigration agenda," said Julia Gelatt, senior policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute.

Gelatt noted that public opinion on support for immigration goes down "when immigration appears out of control" and "when it seems like the country doesn't have control over who's coming."

"That lessens the political space for getting other things done,'' she said.

The Biden administration has had to use various strategies because they’re in an impossible situation, Alden said.

“They see the potential for political harm in either direction,” he said, “for alienating their own supporters by looking too much like the Trump administration, and for alienating independents by looking like there's a 'Welcome to the U.S.’ mat at the border.’”

Much of what the administration has tried to do to strike a balance has made sense to Alden – until the deportation of Haitians.

“This was shockingly hardline,” he said.

The Department of Homeland Security has ramped up deportation flights of Haitians at the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as taken steps to transport migrants to different processing centers along the border. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a press conference Monday there will be one to three flights daily deporting Haitians.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life,” Mayorkas said.

Those actions go against what Biden promised to do as president: restore an immigration system that allows for migrants to seek asylum in the United States, said Acer, the director of Human Rights First.

“The response of the Biden administration of people seeking protection has reflected total betrayal of the commitments that the Biden administration made to follow our laws, to follow our refugee laws, and to restore asylum,,” Acer said.

Pressures from both the left and right

Republican governors from 26 states sent that message in a letter to the president Monday complaining that Biden has left states to deal with a challenge that is the federal government’s job to solve. They asked to meet with Biden within 15 days.

“A crisis that began at our southern border now extends beyond, to every state and requires immediate action before the situation worsens,” the governors wrote.

The president has also been pressured by refugee and asylum advocates, as well as fellow Democrats, to do more.

Shortly before Psaki faced questions from reporters about Texas, a group advocating for temporary protected status – and ultimately permanent residence – for immigrants from countries affected by armed conflict or natural disaster demonstrated outside the White House.

Waving blue flags as they marched through Lafayette Square, the National TPS Alliance called on the Biden administration to restore and expand the Temporary Protected Status program. They also want Congress to create a path to citizenship for more than 400,000 beneficiaries of the program.

There is currently a TPS designation for Haiti, but it only applies for Haitians who have lived in the United States since before July 29.

Rep. Val Demings, the Florida Democrat who co-chairs the House Haitian Caucus, joined 55 colleagues last week in urging Biden to immediately halt deportations to Haiti.

Inside the White House briefing room Psaki was peppered with questions about how the administration is helping Haitian refugees, what it made of footage of border patrol agents apparently using whips on Haitians seeking asylum, and how personally engaged Biden is in legislative efforts to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens.

Psaki said the administration is “surging resources” and expediting repatriation flights to address the “challenging situation” in Texas.

She also repeated the directive the administration has been trying to convey, since Biden took office, to those hoping for a better life in the United States.

“Now is not the time to come,” she said

Horace Campbell, professor of African American Studies and Political Science at Syracuse University, noted the recent increase of migration from Haitians to the southern border aren’t just from recent political turmoil and natural disasters but also because of deteriorating economic conditions for the past decade.

“The economic conditions in Haiti since 2010 have been unspeakable. And what the United States government is doing is unspeakable given the crisis in Haiti,” Campbell said.

The current expulsion policy also "disproportionately harms" Black asylum seekers and migrants, Acer said. She pointed to a survey from Human Rights First, Haitian Bridge Alliance and Al Otro Lado in Baja California that showed 61% of Haitian asylum seekers blocked from U.S. asylum protections were victims of crime while in Mexico.

Campbell, the professor, said the administration’s response to Haitians could hurt Biden's support among progressives, who said “what they wanted in this administration is for undocumented immigrants to be given real status, and that Haitians should not be treated differently from Cubans."

Contributing: Mabinty Quarshie

