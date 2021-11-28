WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW MELDRUM
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant.

WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to avoid using travel restrictions.

“Travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of COVID-19 but place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods,” Moeti said in a statement. “If restrictions are implemented, they should not be unnecessarily invasive or intrusive, and should be scientifically based, according to the International Health Regulations, which is a legally binding instrument of international law recognized by over 190 nations.”

Moeti praised South Africa for following international health regulations and informing WHO as soon as its national laboratory identified the omicron variant.

“The speed and transparency of the South African and Botswana governments in informing the world of the new variant is to be commended," said Moeti. "WHO stands with African countries which had the courage to boldly share life-saving public health information, helping protect the world against the spread of COVID-19.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called the restrictions “completely unjustified."

“The prohibition of travel is not informed by science, nor will it be effective in preventing the spread of this variant,” said in a speech Sunday evening. "The only thing the prohibition on travel will do is to further damage the economies of the affected countries, and undermine the ability to respond to, and also to recover from, the pandemic.”

Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it’s not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus.

While investigations continue into the omicron variant, WHO recommends that all countries “take a risk-based and scientific approach and put in place measures which can limit its possible spread.”

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health in the United States, emphasized that there is no data yet that suggests the new variant causes more serious illness than previous COVID-19 variants.

“I do think it’s more contagious, when you look at how rapidly it spread through multiple districts in South Africa,” Collins said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Israel decided to bar entry to foreigners, and Morocco said it would suspend all incoming flights for two weeks starting Monday — among the most drastic of a growing raft of travel curbs being imposed as nations scrambled to slow the variant’s spread. Scientists in several places — from Hong Kong to Europe — have confirmed its presence. The Netherlands reported 13 omicron cases on Sunday, and Australia found two.

The U.S. plans to ban travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries starting Monday.

“With the omicron variant now detected in several regions of the world, putting in place travel bans that target Africa attacks global solidarity," said Moeti. “COVID-19 constantly exploits our divisions. We will only get the better of the virus if we work together for solutions.”

WHO said it scaling up its support for genomic sequencing in Africa so sequencing laboratories have access to adequate human resources and testing reagents to work at full capacity. WHO also said is ready to offer additional help, reinforcing COVID-19 responses including surveillance, treatment, infection prevention and community engagement in southern African countries, it said.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S. African president calls for reversal of 'unjustified' travel bans

    In a televised address, he also said that authorities would not be considering economic lockdown restrictions for the time being.Ramaphosa did add, however, that his government was considering making vaccination mandatory in certain locations and for some activities, without giving details.

  • Maldives bans travellers from 7 African nations due to Omicron COVID variant

    Maldives said it was barring travellers from seven African countries from Sunday over concerns about the new Omicron https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/japan-tighten-border-controls-s-africa-others-new-virus-variant-jiji-2021-11-26 variant of COVID-19. Travellers will not be allowed into Maldives from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini, the health ministry said in a statement. The new variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa last week and has so far been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

  • If You Notice This On Your Scalp, Get Checked for Parkinson's

    There are a handful of Parkinson's disease (PD) symptoms that are well-known, even to those unaffected by the condition, like tremors and difficulty walking. But experts warn that the progressive disease comes with a range of lesser-known symptoms that you may be overlooking—especially those that are unrelated to motor function. They say that these seemingly unrelated symptoms could help you reach a diagnosis earlier if you know what to look for and bring your concerns to your doctor's attention

  • U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' advisory for eight African countries

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department on Saturday advised against travel to eight southern African countries after the White House announced new travel restrictions in response to a new COVID-19 variant. The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Lesotho, Eswatini and Botswana while the State Department issued parallel "Do Not Travel" advisories Saturday. Omicron, dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, is potentially more contagious than previous variants of the disease, although experts do not know yet if it will cause more or less severe COVID-19 compared to other strains.

  • Covid: BA suspends Hong Kong flights amid crew quarantine

    The airline has temporarily stopped flights after more of its staff were forced to isolate.

  • A Celebrity-Approved Brand That Always Racks Up Long Waitlists Is Having a Rare Sitewide Sale

    Jewelry and bags are up to 50 percent off.

  • Covid: South Africa's president calls for lifting of Omicron travel bans

    Cyril Ramaphosa says the action by countries including the UK and US is discriminatory and unnecessary.

  • Delta, United not revising South Africa flights amid variant concerns

    Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said on Friday they do not plan any changes to their South Africa-U.S. routes after the White House said it plans to impose new travel curbs on southern Africa starting Monday amid concerns about a new COVID-19 variant. Delta and United are the only U.S. passenger carriers that have direct flights to southern Africa. Delta currently operates service between Johannesburg and Atlanta three times weekly and the U.S. airline said "there are no planned adjustments to service at this time."

  • NYPD Officer Shot in Thanksgiving Eve 'Gun Battle' Cheered as He Leaves Hospital

    A New York City police officer who was shot in the Bronx the night before Thanksgiving was cheered by “his family in blue” as he was released from hospital on November 26.The New York City Police Department released footage of Officer Robert Holmes, who was shot while wrestling an armed suspect, leaving St Barnabas Hospital on Friday to a line of applauding officers.The incident, which involved a gun battle on November 25, also saw another officer wounded and later discharged from hospital.“Less than 48 hours after being shot while confronting an armed suspect in the Bronx, our officer left the hospital to cheers from his family in blue as he returns home to recover surrounded by loved ones,” the NYPD said. Credit: NYPD via Storyful

  • Fauci Says Omicron Variant Is Likely Already Here, NY Declares State of Emergency

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyParts of the U.S. have begun an all-out assault against the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 as Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the variant is likely already circulating in the country.New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday, limiting hospital capacity to emergency needs as of Dec. 3 and arranging for the purchase of medical supplies. The emergency state, which temporarily bans elective surgeries, will remain in effect until at lea

  • Manchester United’s David De Gea: “At least now we are defending well”

    "I was feeling danger for nearly the whole game," De Gea said. "We defended well, they missed big chances, and the one they give us a chance we score."

  • What to Know About Omicron, a New Covid Variant of Concern

    The discovery of the variant roiled financial markets and prompted fresh travel restrictions from a number of countries, including the U.S.

  • New Covid variant triggers urgent moment for Biden health team

    There is plenty still unknown about Omicron, but the variant already has the potential to upend the global pandemic response and undo progress that's been made containing Covid-19.

  • Britain tightens COVID rules as world on alert over omicron

    One of the two new cases was found in the southeastern English town of Brentwood, while the other is in the central city of Nottingham.

  • Omicron coronavirus variant seen as a clarion call to vaccinate the globe

    While jabs and boosters are offered in the U.S. and much of Europe, vaccination rates remain low in southern Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected.

  • Dutch health ministry confirms 13 cases of Omicron variant

    Dutch health ministry confirms 13 cases of Omicron variant

  • UK, Germany and Italy detect Omicron variant cases, Israel closes borders

    Britain, Germany and Italy detected cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new steps to contain the virus, while more nations imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa. The discovery of the variant has sparked global concern, a wave of travel bans or curbs and a sell-off on financial markets on Friday as investors worried that Omicron could stall a global recovery from the nearly two-year pandemic. The two linked cases of Omicron detected in Britain were connected to travel to southern Africa, British health minister Sajid Javid said.

  • South African scientists brace for wave propelled by omicron

    Worried scientists in South Africa are scrambling to combat the lightning spread across the country of the new and highly transmissible omicron COVID-19 variant as the world grapples with its emergence. In the space of two weeks, the omicron variant has sent South Africa from a period of low transmission to rapid growth of new confirmed cases. The country’s numbers are still relatively low, with 2,828 new confirmed cases recorded Friday, but omicron’s speed in infecting young South Africans has alarmed health professionals.

  • Lane County COVID-19 update, Nov. 27: Experts warn omicron could be in U.S. undetected

    The coronavirus variant omicron's impact on vaccines unclear, but contingency plans already rolling out.

  • WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries over omicron

    The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant.