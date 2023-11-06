Critics Aren't Buying George Santos' New Massive Excuse For Not Showing Receipts

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has pointed to the war in Ukraine as reason for the hold-up on proof of his assertion that his grandparents fled the Holocaust, a claim that several news outlets have deflated with evidenceto the contrary.

Santos, an admitted liar who scurried out of a possible House expulsion last week, told CNN’s Manu Raju that the claim – despite genealogy records contradicting him and finding his maternal grandparents were born in Brazil – is “true.”

“Is there documentation of this?” asked Raju.

“Oh that’s what I spent the last 10 months doing, putting together, but unfortunately, Ukraine is in the middle of a frickin’ war and my grandfather comes from Ukraine,” said Santos, adding that proving the claim he once splattered on his website is the “biggest lift” he’s had to do in his entire life.

“But that’s something – I’m gonna die, I’m gonna prove before I die.”

He added that the reality of the situation is he never said he was “Jewish” despite calling himself a “Latino Jew,” “half Jewish,” “Jewish,” “Jew-ish,” a non-observant Jew and a “proud American Jew” in the past.

Santos, when asked if he has documented proof his grandparents fled the Holocaust, replied, “I am working on finishing getting the last pieces of it, specifically the piece in Brazil where they go to Brazil and then have documents forged so that they can blend in and all of that.”

Critics on social media weren’t buying Santos’ response and declared him to be a “Hall of Fame liar” on X (Twitter).

Get the fuck out of here https://t.co/KdFkAAiiEY — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 5, 2023

Oh good lawrd. Will he never stop? pic.twitter.com/WNNoDoIlVB — Atogrim von Draken (@SiriusDrakeCGBI) November 5, 2023

Wow that’s crazy cause even with a war going on, my Ancestry DNA still confirms I’m Ukrainian…Almost like he’s full of shit🙃 https://t.co/eBOijpRtWkpic.twitter.com/S4LzhiNpGY — Kaylan_TX (@Kaylan_TX) November 5, 2023

“It’s in Ukraine” is less believable than “my dog ate it.” — PWtham11 (@pwtham11) November 5, 2023

Did AncestryDNA relocate to the Ukraine? — Jeanne MillikenBonds 👣 🐏 🇺🇸 ✝️ (@JeanneBondsNC) November 5, 2023

If Santos said the sky was blue, I'd run outside to see what happened to the sky. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) November 5, 2023

I concur with this expression, Manu Raju. pic.twitter.com/k3D5qI9aq3 — Alison (@leapsRL) November 5, 2023

